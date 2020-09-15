HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL116 LDALL SINOINDIA-RAJNATH India facing a 'challenge' in Ladakh but troops ready for 'all contingencies': Rajnath on Sino-India border row New Delhi: Firmly articulating the government's position on the tense Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said China has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to 'unilaterally' change the status quo along the LAC is not at all acceptable, while acknowledging that India is facing a 'challenge' in the region.

DEL107 DEF-ARMY-WINTER Amid tensions at LAC, Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh Leh: From heating appliances and climate appropriate clothing to rations, fuel and tents that protect from the biting cold, all necessary supplies have reached the forward areas for the Army to gear up for the long, freezing winter in Ladakh region, officials asserted amid the tensions on the Line of Actual Control. By Prashant Rangnekar DEL117 CONG-CHINA PM 'misled' country on Ladakh standoff issue, govt shying away from discussing it: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of shying away from debating the Ladakh standoff issue in Lok Sabha and questioned the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the House.

DEL119 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports fall 12.66 pc in Aug; trade deficit narrows to USD 6.77 bn New Delhi: Contracting for the sixth straight month, India's exports slipped 12.66 per cent year-on-year to USD 22.7 billion in August, on account of fall in the shipments of petroleum, leather, engineering goods and gems and jewellery items, as per the government data released on Tuesday.

DEL109 INDOPAK-LD MAP India walks out of SCO meet after Pak representative projects 'fictitious map' New Delhi: India on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a 'fictitious' map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

DEL88 PM-LD BIHAR Modi launches 7 urban projects worth Rs 541 cr in Bihar, praises Nitish govt New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed previous governments in Bihar for indulging in 'vote bank politics' and catering to their 'selfish interests' over governance, and lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rule, as he launched seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in the poll-bound state.

DEL102 P-LD-SPECIAL-FORCES P creates spl force with power to arrest without warrant, Cong dubs it as Rowlatt Act Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday notified the creation of a special force empowered to search any premises or arrest any person without any warrant or orders of a court, said an official.

DEL122 LD WEATHER 15 killed in lightning strikes across Bihar; northern India experiences sultry weather New Delhi: At least 15 people were killed after lightning struck them during thunderstorm in six districts of Bihar on Tuesday as rains lashed several parts of the country while most places in northern India experienced sultry and dry weather.

Legal: LGD25 SC-LAWMAKERS Over 200 cases against lawmakers under special laws pending in different states: SC told New Delhi: More than 200 cases are pending against lawmakers under special laws such as the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 in different states, the Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday.

LGD19SC-3RDLD SUDARSHAN TV SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears to“vilify” the Muslim community.

Foreign: FGN15 PAK-JADHAV Pak Parliament extends for four months ordinance on Jadhav Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliament has extended for four months an ordinance that allowed Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to file an appeal against his conviction in a high court as required by the International Court of Justice. By Sajjad Hussain FGN21 US-BIDEN-LD CLIMATE US to rejoin Paris climate deal if Democrats voted to power: Joe Biden Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, if elected to power in the November presidential election, and set new standards towards reducing carbon emissions. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 PAK-FATF-BILL Pak Parliament passes bill to regulate cooperative societies against terror financing Islamabad:Pakistan's Parliament has passed a bill aimed at bringing more control and transparency in the registration and regulations of cooperative societies to check terror financing as part of the country's efforts to escape from being blacklisted by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. By Sajjad Hussain.