Highlights at 9 pm

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL41 LD LJP LJP walks out of NDA in Bihar; targets Nitish and bats for BJP-led govt in state New Delhi: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, as it attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and announced that it would fight JD(U) candidates in the elections.

DEL36 VIRUS-VARDHAN-LD VACCINE Centre estimates to utilise 40-50 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses on 20-25 cr people by July 2021: Vardhan New Delhi: The Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering 20-25 crore people by July next year and it is preparing a format for the states to submit by October-end their list of priority population to be inoculated, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.

DEL48 3RDLD RAHUL Farm laws will be thrown in wastepaper basket the day Cong forms govt at Centre: Rahul at Punjab rally Moga/Raikot (Punjab): Vowing to scrap the new farm laws once the Congress returns to power at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led government was acting at the behest of select corporates to 'destroy' farmers.

DEL50 UP-HATHRAS-2NDLD CASTE MEET Hathras case: Accused defended at meeting held at former BJP MLA's residence Lucknow/Hathras: Scores of people held a meeting Sunday outside the house of a former BJP MLA in Hathras where they defended the accused in the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman who later died, and demanded registration of an FIR against her family members.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in India breach 65-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DES28 UP-HATHRAS-LD SAMAJWADI PARTY SP delegation meets family of Hathras woman, assures help Lucknow: A Samajwadi Party delegation on Sunday met the family of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, and assured them of all possible help.

MDS9 TN-HINDI-LD RAIL DMK MP, PMK criticise rail users getting ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi Chennai: A DMK MP and NDA constituent PMK on Sunday criticised rail users in Tamil Nadu allegedly receiving train ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi, with the Parliamentarian lashing out at 'Hindi imposition'.

DES50 HR-GANG RAPE Woman gang-raped, brutally beaten up in Gurgaon; four held Chandigarh: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutally beaten up by four men in Gurgaon, causing her severe head injuries, in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

BOM11 MH-RAUT-HATHRAS Hathras incident no different than atrocities on Hindu girls in Pak: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday likened the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, wherein a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed, to “atrocities being committed against Hindu girls in Pakistan”.

CAL8 BH-POLL-VIP Mukesh Sahni-led VIP to contest all 243 seats in Bihar Patna: A day after exiting from opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Sunday announced that his party will contest all 243 assembly seats in the state.

CAL18 AR-AMBUSH-CASUALTY Assam Rifles jawan killed, another injured in militant ambush in Arunachal Itanagar: An Assam Rifles personnel was killed and another injured in an ambush by insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

DES40 PB-RAHUL-LD SIDHU Navjot Sidhu attends Rahul Gandhi-led tractor rally in Pb's Moga, slams Centre over farm laws Moga (Pb): Punjab MLA and former state cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attended a tractor rally led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

LEGAL LGD2 SUSHANT-LAWYER Will request CBI chief to constitute fresh forensic team: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he was highly perturbed by the AIIMS' medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI and would request the probe agency's chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

