HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL95 RAJNATH-LDALL LADAKH India believes resolution of disputes through talks but would not tolerate if threatened: Rajnath in Ladakh New Delhi: India believes in resolving disputes with neighbours through dialogue but it will not tolerate if provoked or threatened, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing soldiers in Ladakh on Monday, in a clear message to China amid a stalemate in the disengagement process in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds 46,148 new cases, 979 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 46,148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,02,79,331, while daily fatalities were recorded below 1000, taking the death toll to 3,96,730, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL92 PM-STIMULUS New measures will help stimulate economic activities, generate employment: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a host of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will help stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports, and generate employment.

DEL1 JK-SHOT Militants shoot dead SPO, his wife & daughter in J&K Srinagar: Militants shot dead a special police officer, his wife and daughter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

DEL28 JK-SHOT-IGP 2 JeM militants, including foreigner, involved in killing of SPO, his family Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

DEL102 JK-IAF-ATTACK-PROBE Preliminary analysis indicates use of RDX in explosives dropped on Jammu IAF station: Officials Jammu: A preliminary analysis of the payload carried by the two drones used in attacking the IAF station here Sunday indicates that a cocktail of chemicals including RDX may have been used, officials said Monday, with investigators yet to establish the flight path of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

DEL29 JK-2NDLD DRONES Alert soldiers thwart possible attack by drones on a military station in Jammu Jammu: A fresh attempt to attack a military installation with the help of drones was foiled by alert Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station who fired at the unmanned aerial vehicles that flew away, an incident that came hours after an IAF station saw the first terror attack using quadcopters.

DEL45 JK-SHOT-2NDLD REAX J&K political parties condemn killing of cop, his family Srinagar: Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday condemned the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, calling it 'dastardly and cowardly' and a blot on the security scenario in the valley.

DEL78 DRONE-AGENCIES More than 300 drone sightings post Aug, 2019 along Pak border: Agencies New Delhi: Over 300 drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, central security agencies have said, even as they grapple to find a suitable technology to check these lethal sky-floaters. By Neelabh Srivastava DEL79 AVI-COUNTER-DRONES Need to invest more in research, tech to counter rogue drone ops: DFI New Delhi: India needs to invest more in counter-drone research and technology and procure them in a planned manner to address the security concerns arising from rogue operations the unmanned aerial vehicles, said a senior official of the Drone Federation of India (DFI) on Monday.

DEL64 VIRUS-VARDHAN-BLACK FUNGUS 40,845 cases of black fungus reported in India so far: Vardhan New Delhi: A total of 40,845 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in the country so far, of which 31,344 are rhinocerebral in nature, and the death toll from the infections stands at 3,129, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

DEL84 DL-SISODIA-ADMISSION Schools can't deny admission on ground that child has declared name of one parent: Sisodia New Delhi: No school in Delhi can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.

BUSINESS DEL90 BIZ-FM-STIMULUS-MSME FM announces stimulus package: raises ECLGS scheme limit to Rs 4.5 lakh cr New Delhi: To provide relief to MSMEs hit by the second COVID-19 wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the limit under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by 50 per cent to Rs 4.5 lakh crore to help small businesses get credit at concessional rate.

LEGAL LGD23 SC-SCHOOLS-2NDLD DELHI SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order allowing pvt schools to levy development, annual fees New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year.

FOREIGN FGN35 CHINA-INDIA-BOUNDARY Situation at border with India generally stable: China Beijing: China on Monday said the situation along the Sino-India border is generally stable and both sides are trying to resolve the boundary issue through talks. By K J M Varma PTI KJ