HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 pm

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION BOM7 GJ-PM-LD PROJECTS Govt taking steps to strengthen agriculture sector: Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is taking initiatives to strengthen the agriculture sector in the country so that farmers do not have to face any trouble.

DEL21 VIRUS-EC-GUIDELINES Uphill task for EC to enforce COVID-19 guidelines despite requisite powers, feel former CECs New Delhi: The Election Commission has the requisite powers to take strict measures like banning rallies and countermanding polls for violation of COVID-19 guidelines during campaigning, but it will be an uphill task to ensure compliance, according to former chief election commissioners.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES 53,370 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 78,14,682 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

DEL29 JK-LD PAGD Farooq to lead Gupkar alliance, asserts it is not anti-national; Mehbooba to be vice-chairperson Srinagar: Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday gave a formal shape to their recently cobbled alliance for the restoration of Article 370, electing National Conference's Farooq Abdullah as its chairman and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as vice-chairperson, and asserted that theirs was 'not an anti-national' grouping. DEL34 BJP-PRASAD-MUFTI Mehbooba Mufti disrespecting Indian flag; Article 370 won't be restored: Prasad New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of 'disrespecting' the Indian flag and asserted that the revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored.

CAL9 BH-POLL-NITISH Nitish refrains from speaking anything against Chirag or LJP Alauli/Teghra: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday addressed a poll rally in LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's native Alauli assembly seat but refrained from speaking anything either against the party or its president Chirag Paswan who has been attacking him regularly.

MDS13 TN-MEDICAL-LD STALIN DMK protests against Governor for delaying nod to NEET quota bill,Stalin slams CM, ticks off guv over delay Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) DMK cadres staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday seeking Governor Banwarilal Purohit's nod for a Bill envisaging 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in medical courses, with party chief M K Stalin questioning the 'delay' in giving assent. DEL27 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve on Oct 26 New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 347. LEGAL LGB1 MP-HC-LAWMAKERS HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs Jabalpur (MP): The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks.

BUSINESS DEL22 BIZ-LD-ITR DEADLINE Govt extends due date for FY20 ITR filing by individuals till Dec 31 New Delhi: In a relief to taxpayers, the government on Saturday further extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY 2019-20 by a month till December 31.

DCM4 BIZ-SBERBANK-AI Russia's Sberbank to host 2020 AI contest in Dec; expects large-scale Indian participation New Delhi: Russia's largest lender Sberbank will hold its next Artificial Intelligence Journey, an annual global conference of AI and data science, in December and expects large-scale Indian participation including for an online AI contest for students and others.

FOREIGN FGN13 US-LD BIDEN Joe Biden promises free COVID-19 vaccine for everyone in US if elected as president Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that if elected as president in the November 3 election, he will ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all Americans, laying out his pandemic response plan just days before the US presidential polls.

FGN8 US-INDIA-OFFICIAL 2+2 to review accomplishments, lay down next steps for Indian-US global cooperation: official Washington: The 2+2 India-US ministerial in New Delhi next week would review the accomplishments and lay down the next steps for the global cooperation between the two largest democracies in the world, a senior Trump administration official has said.

FGN14 US-INDIA-CHINA US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: Official Washington: The US is closely monitoring the border row between India and China and does not want the situation to escalate, a senior Trump administration official has said.

