HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL60 3RDLD JASWANT Jaswant Singh passes away; Prez, PM lead tributes New Delhi: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

DEL64 PREZ-LD FARMBILLS Prez gives nod to 3 contentious farm bills New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament last week that have triggered farmers' protest especially in Punjab and Haryana.

DEL27 PM-LD MANN KI BAAT PM lauds farmers in his Mann Ki Baat address New Delhi: Amid protests by a section of farmers against farm reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that a large number of peasants have benefitted since fruits and vegetables were brought out of the APMC Act in some states a few years ago and asserted that grain-producing farmers will now have the same freedom. DEL55 SINOINDIA-WINTER LOGISTICS Army gears up for winter in eastern Ladakh; biggest operation in decades to stock supplies New Delhi: In its biggest military logistics operation in decades, the Indian Army has rushed tanks, heavy weaponry, ammunition, fuel, food and essential winter supplies to high-altitude areas in eastern Ladakh to maintain its combat readiness through the treacherous winter of around four months, military sources said on Sunday.

DEL61 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

BOM14 MH-COURT-LD NCB Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded in NCB custody till Oct 3 Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was earlier hired as an executive producer by a firm of filmmaker Karan Johar, in the NCB's custody till October 3 following his arrest in a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

CAL9 BH-LD DGP-JD(U) Ex-Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U), may contest assembly poll Patna: Former Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey, who was all over national TV for the last few months, joined the state's ruling JD(U) on Sunday amid indications he would contest the assembly polls beginning next month.

MDS12 KA-FARMERS-BANDH Karnataka bandh by farmers on Monday against state Bills; measures taken to ensure normalcy, says govt Bengaluru: A state-wide bandh would be observed in Karnataka on Monday by various farmers' organisations, protesting the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the B S Yediyurappa government.

FOREIGN FGN14 UK-JOHNSON-INDIA British PM hails India's vaccine efforts in his UN General Assembly address London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special reference to India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials during his address to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

FGN19 BANGLA-HASINA-INDIA Hasina stresses 'better cooperation' with neighbours as outgoing Indian envoy calls on Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that the neighbours in South Asia should have 'better cooperation' for benefit of their own people as outgoing Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das made a farewell call on her.

FGN3 UNGA-PM-REAC WHO chief hails Modi's assurance of India's vaccine production prowess to help nations fight COVID-19 New York: World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good.