HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL121 2NDLD-BABRI All 32 accused in Babri demolition case acquitted; court clears Advani, Joshi of conspiracy charge Lucknow: A special court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti of involvement in the destruction of Babri Masjid 28 years ago, a verdict slammed by the opposition as running counter to the constitutional spirit.

DEL107 SINOINDIA-LD TALKS India, China 'positively' evaluate outcome of 6th round of talks of their army commanders: MEA New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday held another round of diplomatic dialogue on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, and emphasised the need to implement the decisions arrived at the last round of military talks to avoid misunderstandings and maintain stability on the ground.

DEL105 LD ALL HATHRAS CREMATION Hathras teen cremated in dead of night, UP CM sets up SIT amid outrage Hathras/New Delhi: The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, whose brutal gangrape and death spotlighted once again the vulnerability of women in India, was cremated in the dead of the night on Wednesday with family members alleging they were forced by police to hurriedly conduct the last rites.

DEL122 MHA-GUIDELINES Govt permits more activities in October; issues new guidelines New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

DEL117 BABRI-LDALL REAX Babri case ruling: BJP hails acquittal of all 32 accused; Opposition says verdict runs counter to constitutional spirit New Delhi: The acquittal of all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday evoked contrasting responses from political parties, with the BJP hailing it as a 'victory of truth and justice', and the Congress along with other opposition parties asserting that the court verdict runs counter to constitutional spirit and the 2019 Supreme Court judgement.

DEL98 DEF-2NDLD BRAHMOS India test fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile New Delhi/Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully test fired a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km from an integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha, officials said.

DEL111 BJP-LD BIHAR Shah, Nadda at BJP meet; party says will fight Bihar polls together with allies JD(U), LJP New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday sought to scotch speculation about differences with Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, asserting that all the three National Democratic Alliance partners will fight Bihar assembly polls together.

DEL109 SPACE-ISRO-FRANCE-VENUS ISRO to launch its Venus mission in 2025, France to take part: French space agency New Delhi: ISRO is scheduled to launch its Venus mission in 2025 and France will participate in it, French space agency CNES said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD33 SC-HATHRAS-RAPE Hathras gang-rape: Plea in SC for CBI probe, transfer of trial to Delhi New Delhi: A plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking directions for handing over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team the case of brutal gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

LGD21 SC-LD CIVIL SERVICES SC refuses to postpone civil services exam due to COVID-19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to postpone UPSC civil services preliminary exam, to be held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

FOREIGN FGN36 US-PRESIDENTIAL-3RDLD DEBATE Trump, Biden clash over several issues in bitter presidential debate Washington: US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, during the first presidential debate, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations. By Lalit K Jha FGN45 PAK-SHARIF-2NDLD DEPORTATION Pak govt to push for Nawaz Sharif's deportation from UK Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked relevant authorities to take steps to bring back PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London and to ensure that he faces the corruption cases pending against him in the courts, according to a media report on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain. PTI SNE