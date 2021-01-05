HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL73 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation: Govt New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation, which was issued on January 3, but noted that the final decision lies with the government.

DEL71 JOHNSON-VISIT Johnson cancels India trip due to COVID situation in UK New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, has cancelled his visit to India due to the serious coronavirus situation in his country.

DEL94 LD BIRD FLU Bird flu: J-K, K'taka, Tamil Nadu on alert; culling of chickens and ducks starts in Kerala New Delhi: Culling of chickens and ducks began on Tuesday in parts of Kerala to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu, while Jammu and Kashmir sounded an alert and started collecting samples from migratory species after Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh reported cases of the avian influenza.

DEL95 PM-MARKET World is our market: PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' pitch New Delhi: The world is in pursuit of affordable, durable and usable products, and a huge market, both domestically and globally, is waiting to be tapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, asserting that India wants to make products that are of good quality and are admired globally.

DEL91 PRANAB-CONG Cong failed to recognise end of its charismatic leadership: Pranab in last book New Delhi: The Congress's failure to recognise the end of its charismatic leadership was among the many reasons for its 2014 Lok Sabha polls defeat, according to former president Pranab Mukherjee who felt lack of extraordinary leaders reduced the establishment to a 'government of averages'.

DEL84 PM-CARES-OXYGEN PLANTS PM-CARES Fund allocates over Rs 201 cr to boost medical oxygen availability across country New Delhi: A sum of Rs 201.58 crore from the PM-CARES Fund is being allocated for installing 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country, the PMO said on Tuesday.

Story continues

DEL92 NCR-LD COLLAPSE Crematorium roof collapse: NSA to be slapped against accused; NHRC seeks report within 4 weeks Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday told officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act over the roof collapse in Ghaziabad that killed 24 people as the NHRC sought a report from the state government over the incident.

MDS22 TL-VIRUS-2ND LD-VACCINE Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute declare truce, pledge for smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines Hyderabad: After their ugly public spat, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday buried the hatchet and issued a joint statement saying they will work together to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines in the country and globally.

DEL87 NIA-KERALA-LD GOLD SMUGGLING Kerala gold-smuggling case: NIA files chargesheet against 20 accused Kochi: The NIA on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 20 people before a special court here for their alleged involvement in smuggling 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore in diplomatic baggage into Kerala, an official said.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-2NDLD CENTRAL VISTA SC finds no infirmity in approvals to Central Vista Project, says can’t be asked to govern New Delhi: The Centre's ambitious Central Vista Project, covering a 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi, got the green signal on Tuesday from the Supreme Court which found 'no infirmity' in grant of environment clearance and other permissions.

LGD21 DL-COURT-RIOTS-KHALID Delhi riots: Prima facie Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, others conspired together, says court New Delhi: There was reasonable ground to prima facie show that former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and others conspired on north-east Delhi riots last year, a court here said on Tuesday while taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed in the case.

FOREIGN FGN35: PAK-SC-LD TEMPLE Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to start the reconstruction of a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalised by a mob in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week and instructed them to recover the money for the restoration work from the attackers whose act has caused 'international embarrassment' to the country.

FGN36: JAISHANKAR-LANKA Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reached Colombo for a three-day visit during which he will hold discussions with Sri Lanka's top leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. PTI SNE SNE