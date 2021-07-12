HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

New Delhi, July 12 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL45 VIRUS-IMA-APPEAL Pilgrimage, tourist travel can wait, IMA appeals to states to control mass gatherings New Delhi: The IMA expressed concern on Monday over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following COVID-19 protocols, saying these events are potential super spreaders for a third wave of the pandemic.

DEL93 PAR-LD PRIVATE MEMBER BILLS-POPULATION BJP MPs to introduce private members' bills on population control, uniform civil code in upcoming Par session New Delhi: BJP MPs will introduce private members' bills on population control and uniform civil code in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, according to information from the secretariats of both Houses.

DEL79 NIA-JK-ISIS-ARREST Three arrested by NIA in South Kashmir for circulation of banned ISIS terror group's propaganda Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency has arrested three people from South Kashmir for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in India to wage violent jihad against the State.

CAL13 AS-ASSEMBLY- 2ND LD CATTLE Bill to regulate slaughter, transportation of cattle tabled in Assam Assembly Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on Monday tabled a bill in the Assam Assembly which seeks to ban cattle slaughter and sale of beef in parts of the state where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority or near temples and Vaishnavite monastries called 'Satras'.

DEL87 UP-PRIYANKA-3RDLD-MEET Priyanka to visit Lucknow to kick-start 'Mission UP', holds strategy meet with state Cong leaders New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a visit to Lucknow from July 14 to hold meetings with party functionaries which will be followed up by tours of other districts of the state aimed at energising the party cadre and preparing the organisation for a pitched electoral battle against the BJP, sources said Monday.

DEL51 HP-RAINS-2NDLD DAMAGE Cars, buildings swept away in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in HP's Dharamshala Dharamshala (HP): Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots as bad weather also led to the closure of the airport here.

LEGAL LGD12 DL-COURT-DELHI RIOTS Delhi riots: Is it wrong to have political affiliation, asks ex-Cong councillor Ishrat New Delhi: Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), on Monday sought bail in the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, asking before a court here that whether it was wrong to have a political affiliation.

LGB1 MH-COURT-TELTUMBDE Elgar case: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of activist Anand Teltumbde Mumbai: A special court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of activist Anand Teltumbde, 70, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

LGD21 SC-LD HONOUR KILLING SC cancels bail granted by HC to man accused in honour killing case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court to a man accused in an honour killing case in which a Kerala youth was shot dead in 2017 allegedly at the instance of his in-laws for marrying a Jaipur-based girl belonging to another caste.

FGN19 NEPAL-SC-2NDLD PARLIAMENT Nepal's apex court orders appointment of Deuba as prime minister; reinstates dissolved lower house Kathmandu: In a landmark verdict, Nepal's Supreme Court on Monday directed President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister by Tuesday and reinstated the House of Representatives for a second time in five months. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN22 CHINA-US-SCS-REAC China rejects SCS tribunal verdict as 'waste paper'; terms US backing as 'political farce' Beijing: A defiant China on Monday dismissed the 2016 verdict of the international tribunal on the South China Sea, rejecting its claims over the area as a piece of "waste paper" and brushed aside US' fresh backing for the judgement as a "political farce" to smear Beijing. By K J M Varma