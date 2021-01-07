HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.50 PM

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.50 pm.

FGN93 US-CONGRESS-2NDLDALL BIDEN Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 dead in violence before Congress certifies Biden-Harris win Washington: In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building here and clashed with police, resulting in four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the election.

FGN76 US-TRUMP-BIDEN Trump pledges 'orderly' transfer of power to Biden on January 20 Washington: Outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that there will be an 'orderly' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.

DEL74 BIZ-3RD LD ECONOMY COVID-hit economy to contract 7.7 pc in 2020-21: Govt estimates New Delhi: India's GDP is estimated to contract by a record 7.7 per cent during 2020-21 as the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the key manufacturing and services segments, as per government projections released on Thursday.

DEL3 PM Democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests: PM at riots in US New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his distress at the rioting and violence by angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington DC, asserting that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests DEL12 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE HIKE Petrol price at all-time high, diesel crosses Rs 81 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday scaled to an all-time high of Rs 84.20 per litre in the national capital after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates for the second day in a row.

NATION DEL49 PM-HR-2NDLD CORRIDOR 'Corridors of development': PM launches section of another goods-only rly corridor Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the “mahayagya” to modernise the country’s infrastructure is now picking pace as he launched a section of another railway freight corridor, calling them corridors of development.

Story continues

DEL70 MOE-IIT-LD ADMISSION JEE-Advanced test for IITs on July 3; eligibility criteria of 75 pc marks in class 12 to remain relaxed New Delhi: The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.

DEL79 FARMERS-TALKS-GOVT Govt ready to consider any proposal apart form repeal of three farm laws: Tomar New Delhi: A day before the crucial talks between the Centre and the protesting farmer unions, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is ready to consider any proposal other than repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of the farmers.

DEL82 DL-FARMERS-2NDLD MARCH Ahead of next round of talks with govt, farmers take out tractor marches against agri laws New Delhi/Chandigarh: On the eve of another round of talks with the government, thousands of farmers on Thursday took out tractor marches from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan as the agitating unions asserted they would not accept the Centre's offer of amendments to the three farm laws.

DEL77 BIZ-BIRDFLU-GOVT Bird flu: Centre asks all states to be prepared for any eventuality New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said bird flu has been confirmed only in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh so far, but all states should be prepared for any eventuality.

DEL32 JK-LD INDUSTRIAL POLICY LG announces new industrial development scheme worth Rs 28,400 cr for J-K Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced a new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 20,346 new cases, 222 deaths; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surpassed one crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday.

CAL3 WB-GANGULY-LD DISCHARGE Sourav Ganguly 'absolutely fine', discharged from hospital Kolkata: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly returned home on Thursday after spending five days in hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery.

LEGAL LGD21 SC-3RDLD FARMERS SC asks Centre whether farmers protesting at Delhi borders are protected against spread of COVID-19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed apprehensions that the gathering of thousands of protesting farmers at Delhi borders could lead to the 'same problem' that arose due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here in March last and asked the Centre whether the protesters are 'protected' against the spread of COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN100 PAK-JEM-LD AZHAR Pakistan's anti-terrorism court issues arrest warrant for JeM chief Masood Azhar Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the charges of terror financing, days after another dreaded terrorist and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested here on similar charges. PTI HDA