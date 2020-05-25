HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.45 PM

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm NATION DEL80 VIRUS-INDIA-POSITION COVID-19: India now among 10 worst-hit countries New Delhi: India has entered the list of 10 countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus after record spike in the number of cases for four consecutive days, pushing the tally of infections to over 1.38 lakh, surpassing Iran, according to the John Hopkins University data.

DEL65 AVI-LOCKDOWN-4THLD FLIGHT Domestic flight services resume in India after 2 months amid 630 cancellations New Delhi: Domestic air travel resumed on Monday after two months even as a number of states were unenthusiastic about opening up their airports in view of rising COVID-19 cases causing around 630 flights to be cancelled.

MDS23 AVI-LOCKDOWN-KA-BOY-FLIGHT Five-year-old boy flies back home alone from Delhi as domestic flights resume Bengaluru: It was a sweet homecoming for five-year-old Vihaan Sharma who flew back here alone on Monday from Delhi and was received by his mother.

DELHI DEL81 LD EID Eid celebrations hit by coronavirus pandemic; no major congregational prayers amid lockdown New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in India on Monday in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic with no traditional congregational prayers in mosques and idgahs or community gatherings due to the lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing.

DEL52 VIRUS-CHINA-EVACUATION China decides to evacuate its citizens from India amid rise in coronavirus cases New Delhi: China has decided to evacuate its citizens, including students, tourists and businessmen, from India who are facing 'difficulties' in the country and want to return home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

SPD11 SPO-BALBIR-3RDLD DEATH End of an era: Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr dies Chandigarh: Balbir Singh Sr, one of India's greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, died at a hospital in Mohali on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

DEL34 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control even after more lockdown relaxations: Kejriwal New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control, a week after several relaxations were given in the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

DEL64 DEF-IAF-TEJAS IAF to operationalise second Tejas squadron in Sulur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will operationalise its second squadron comprising indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas on Wednesday at Sulur airbase near Coimbatore.

DEL66 LD HEAT Heatwave intensifies in northern India, Churu hottest at 47.5 deg C New Delhi: Heatwave conditions intensified in most of the northern states of India on Monday, with Churu in Rajasthan scorching at 47.5 degrees Celsius and the mercury breaching the 46-degree mark in parts of the national capital.

BOM14 MH-GOYAL-LD SENA-NCP Sena, Cong take jibe at Goyal over diversion of UP-bound train Mumbai: Taking a dig at Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over diversion of the Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Sharmik Special train via Odisha, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said their only request is that a train carrying migrant workers should reach its destination as announced.

MDS24 KL-VANDALS-LD FILM SET Kerala police launch probe into vandalism of film set by right wing group Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Monday launched a probe into the alleged vandalism of a cinema setnear Kochi by a fringe right wing group on Sunday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacting sharply over the incident and warning of strong action against the culprits.

LEGAL LGD3 VIRUS-SC-LD AIR INDIA SC allows AI to operate till June 6 flights with occupied middle seats to fly stranded Indians New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Air India to keep the middle seats occupied while operating its non-scheduled flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad up to June 6 while observing that the government should be more worried about the health of citizens rather than the health of commercial airlines.

FOREIGN FGN23 UN-INDIAN-PEACEKEEPER-AWARD Indian peacekeeper Suman Gawani to be honoured with UN Gender Advocate Award United Nations: An Indian Army officer and woman peacekeeper, who has served with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and a Brazilian woman commander have been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award (2019), with UN Chief António Guterres describing them as 'powerful role models.' By Yoshita Singh FGN20: CHINA-HK-LAWYERS Beijing/Hong Kong: China's proposed new security law to firm up its control over Hong Kong could run into problems in courts, the city's Bar Association has warned, stressing that Beijing has no legal authority to enact its national security law for the former British colony.

