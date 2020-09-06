HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.45 PM

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.45 pm NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in India in single day New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 41 lakh with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while 31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL25 VIRUS-DISTRICT CASES Five states, one UT with high COVID-19 caseload asked to scale up testing New Delhi: The Centre has asked 5 states and one UT from where 35 districts have been reporting high active COVID-19 caseload and fatality rate to strengthen containment measures and scale up testing to bring down positivity rate below five per cent.

DEL51 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS Indian, Chinese militaries hold Brigade Commander-level interaction in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian and Chinese militaries on Sunday held another round of talks in eastern Ladakh in an attempt to calm tensions even as the situation remained 'delicate' with both sides further rushing in additional troops and weapons following last week's confrontations, government sources said.

DEL43 SUSHANT-NCB-4THLD RHEA Sushant case: NCB questions Rhea for about 6 hours Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was on Sunday questioned for about six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

MDS6 KL-LD-BHARATI Kesavananda Bharati petitioner in landmark judgement on 'basic structure' of Constitution is dead Kasaragod (Kerala): Kesavananda Bharati, on whose petition the Supreme Court delivered the landmark judgement on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution, died here on Sunday.

LGD2 BHARATI-JUDGEMENT Landmark SC judgement on basic structure of Constitution came on Bharati's plea New Delhi: The acclaimed 'basic structure' doctrine, which clipped the widest power of Parliament to amend the Constitution and simultaneously gave judiciary the authority to review any amendment, came into being in 1973 while deciding a case of Kerala seer Kesavananda Bharati. By Sanjeev Kumar DEL40 UP-CONG-LD-LETTER Expelled Congress leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party Lucknow: Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to 'rise above the affinity for the family (parivaar ke moh)' and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and democratic values.

MDS14 DEF-LANKA-SHIP Fears of oil spill dissipates, fire in vessel off Lankan coast almost put off Chennai: The fears of an oil spill due to a fire in a crude laden vessel off the Sri Lankan coast appears to have dissipated with the authorities on Sunday saying here that the blaze has almost been doused.

CAL9 AS-AASU-POLLS AASU-AJYCP's party plans to contest 80-100 seats in Assam polls Guwahati: The political party to be launched by the All Assam Students' Union and AJYCP will contest 80-100 seats in the assembly elections in Assam due early next year, a top AASU leader said on Sunday. By Trideep Lahkar BOM19 MH-CM RESIDENCE-2NDLD CALLER Caller threatens to blow up Maha CM's house, security goes up Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here has received calls in which the caller allegedly threatened to blow it up, the CMO said in a statement on Sunday.

BOM9 MH-KANGANA-LD RAUT Will think apology if Kangana says sorry to Maha: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said he would consider tendering an apology only if actress Kangana Ranaut does so for her 'insulting' remarks against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

DEL47 HP-KANGANA-SECURITY HP govt considering to provide security to Kangana Ranaut: CM Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is considering to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said here on Sunday.

CAL10 WB-BJP-TMC Bengal BJP chief says TMC workers to be beaten up with shoes, ruling party leader hits back Kolkata: Political diatribe in West Bengal hit a new low on Sunday, with the BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh asserting that workers of the ruling party will be beaten up with shoes, and TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay challenging him to put his words into action.

