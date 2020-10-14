Highlights at 9.30 pm

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories: Nation: DEL67 PM-CAB-DECISIONS Cabinet approval to Rs 520 crore package for J&K, Ladakh will further 'ease of living': PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, saying it will further 'ease of living' for the people there.

DEL79 LD WEATHER 31 people dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana, AP, Maharashtra; heavy damage in K'taka New Delhi: Twenty-five deaths in rain-related incidents were reported in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Karnataka as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states.

DEL68 RAIL-PUN-RAIL ROKO Punjab 'rail roko' effect: Over 200 rakes of freight stranded; power plants on verge of being shut down New Delhi: The 'rail roko' protest in Punjab is causing severe disruption in the supply of essential commodities to and from the state, with more than 200 loaded rakes of freight being stranded across railway zones and many power plants on the verge of being shut down due to a shortage of coal, railway officials said on Wednesday.

DEL61 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-NEPAL Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to visit Nepal early next month New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will travel to Nepal in the first week of November, the maiden high-level visit from India since ties between the two neighbours came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May claiming several areas in Uttarakhand to be part of its territory.

DEL47 BIHAR-BJP-LIST BJP releases its final list for Bihar polls New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, and with this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28.

DEL42 PB-FARM-LAWS-ASSEMBLY Punjab to bring legislation against Centre's farm laws; special assembly session on Oct 19 Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centre’s farm laws.

CAL8 TR-BJP-DISSIDENCE Rebel Tripura BJP MLAs meet Nadda in Delhi, inform him of 'bad governance' in state Agartala: Dissident MLAs of the ruling BJP in Tripura met the partys national president JP Nadda in Delhi and expressed their grievances about the alleged 'bad governance' in the state, one of the rebels said on Wednesday.

Legal: LGD23 SCAORA-REDDY-LETTER SCAORA says AP CM letter tends to 'scandalise and breach independence of judiciary' New Delhi: A Supreme Court lawyers’ body has condemned the act of unwarranted release of the letter written by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India concerning a sitting judge of the top court saying “it tends to scandalise and breach the independence of judiciary”.

LGD21 SC-HATHRAS-NGO NGO moves SC seeking to intervene in Hathras case New Delhi: A Kerala-based NGO has moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the Hathras case alleging that hateful speech and false narratives were being spread by the media against members of the upper caste community.

LGD16 SC-LOAN MORATORIUM Loan moratorium: Implement interest waiver as soon as possible, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said the centre should implement 'as soon as possible' interest waiver on loans of up to Rs 2 crore under the RBI moratorium scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the common man's Diwali is in the government's hands.

LGD15 DL-HC-SAME SEX MARRIAGE-OBSERVATIONS If customary laws define marriage to include same-sex union, other statutes will recognise it: HC New Delhi: If the definition of marriage in customary laws is changed to include the same-sex union then such relationships would be recognised under statutes like Special Marriage Act (SMA) and Foreign Marriage Act (FMA), the Delhi High Court observed on Wednesday.

LGD12 DL-COURT-LD AKBAR Akbar's defamation case against Ramani:Trial vitiated if found that ACMM has no jurisdiction: Court New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday said if it is found that the magisterial court trying the criminal defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani for two years did not have the jurisdiction, “the entire trial, and not just the final argument, gets vitiated”.

