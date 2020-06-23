Highlights at 9.30 pm

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL71 LD SINOINDIA-FACEOFF Indian, Chinese militaries agree to disengage from friction points in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies have arrived at a 'mutual consensus' to 'disengage' from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, in a significant development that came in the midst of spiralling border tension following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash at Galwan Valley, military sources said Tuesday.

DEL131 LDALL VIRUS India has 1 COVID-19 death per lakh population, 6.04 globally, says Centre; no let up in surge in new cases New Delhi: As COVID-19 fatalities in India crossed the 14,000 mark, the Centre on Tuesday said the country has one death from the disease per lakh population and the mortality rate is among the lowest as against the global average of 6.04 while there was no let up in the surge in new cases.

DEL130 SINOINDIA-ARMYCHIEF-3RDLD LADAKH Army Chief visits Ladakh; takes stock of ground situation New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness in eastern Ladakh as he began a two-day visit to the region where a border clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead triggering further escalation in tension with China. DEL127 LDALL INDOPAK-DOWNGRADE India downgrades its diplomatic ties with Pakistan; Asks it to reduce high commission staff by 50 percent in 7 days New Delhi: In a major downgrading of diplomatic ties, India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce the staff in its high commission here by half in next seven days, and announced a reciprocal trimming of staff strength in its high commission in Islamabad.

CAL20 OD-LD RATH YATRA Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra held in Puri under curfew Puri: For the first time in living memory, the gigantic chariots of Lord Jagannath and his celestial siblings rolled on the streets of Puri on Tuesday, a pale shadow of the grand spectacle, with the pilgrim town under curfew and the sea of devotees missing.

DEL126 CONG-2NDLD CWC Cong ups ante at CWC meet: Sonia says crisis on LAC attributable to Modi govt's 'mismanagement' New Delhi: Lambasting the Modi government over the border standoff with China, the Congress on Tuesday asked as to what steps it was taking to ensure that the earlier status is restored in eastern Ladakh as party chief Sonia Gandhi blamed the Centre's 'mismanagement' and 'wrong policies' for the crisis.

DEL95 RIC-INDIA-LD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar stresses on need to follow ethos of intl relations in presence of Chinese FM at RIC meet New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said leading voices of the world must be exemplars in 'every way' and they need to respect international law while recognising the interests of partners, in comments seen as a veiled criticism of China.

DEL102 SINOINDIA-BJP-LD CONG Cong drawing sadistic pleasure from crisis facing country: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of deriving 'sadistic pleasure' by 'showing' that India has lost land to China in the ongoing military standoff in Ladakh and asserted that not an inch of Indian territory has been seized by the neighbouring country during the current crisis.

DEL38 AVI-US-LD AIR INDIA US alleges discrimination, moves to regulate AI's chartered flights under Vande Bharat Mission New Delhi: The US Department of Transportation has barred Air India from operating chartered flights between India and the United States from July 22 without its prior approval, in an apparent retaliation for the Indian government not allowing American carriers to operate between the two countries.

DEL118 CBI-MANIPUR-IBOBI-LD SUMMON Amid political crisis in Manipur, CBI summons ex-CM Ibobi Singh in Rs 332 cr misappropriation case New Delhi: The CBI has summoned Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh for questioning on Wednesday in the Rs 332-crore alleged misappropriation of development funds between 2009 and 2017, when he was the chairman of the Manipur Development Society, officials said.

LEGAL LGD11 DL-HC-VIOLENCE-LD SAFOORA BAIL Delhi violence: HC grants bail to Safoora Zargar as police doesn't oppose on humanitarian ground New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to Safoora Zargar, the pregnant Jamia university student who was arrested under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose the court's decision on humanitarian grounds.

