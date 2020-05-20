Highlights at 9.30 pm

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION CAL21 WB-3RDLD CYCLONE Cyclone 'Amphan' batters Bengal, Odisha as 6.5 lakh evacuated, 2 dead Kolkata/Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph roared into West Bengal Wednesday, dumping heavy rain and leaving a trail of destruction that left at least two people dead, officials said.

DEL116 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Govt says recovery rate up, few patients need hospital support; Domestic flights to resume next week New Delhi: Amid mounting worries about a deep recession due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, authorities on Wednesday announced plans to resume domestic flights from next week and also asked the entertainment industry to get ready for limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities.

DEL130 MEA-INDONEPAL-MAP India reacts sharply to Nepal releasing new map; calls it unjustified cartographic assertion New Delhi: In a strong reaction to Nepal releasing a new political map showing areas like Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory, India on Wednesday said such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from 'unjustified cartographic assertion'.

DEL104 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 6.39 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases needed hospital support: Health ministry New Delhi: About 6.39 per cent of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country needed hospital support, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL132 MIGRANTS-BUS-UP-LD CONG Migrants issue: Cong buses return after 3 days of political slugfest with UP govt New Delhi: The buses hired by Congress to ferry migrants home in Uttar Pradesh returned after three days of political slugfest between the party and the UP government, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying the idea behind the move was to help migrants.

DEL120 RAIL-LOCKDOWN-KA-RESUME Railways set to resume intrastate services; 2 trains approved in Karnataka New Delhi: The Railways is set to resume intrastate services as it approved commencement of two trains in Karnataka from May 22, the South Western Railways said on Wednesday.

MDS6 KA-SOUND-PANIC 'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru Bengaluru: A loud 'thundering' sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while the officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake.

DEL94 JK-3RDLD ATTACK 2 BSF personnel killed in JK militant attack Srinagar: Two BSF personnel were killed when militants fired upon them in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL103 JK-LD ARREST Hizb terrorist involved in killing of JK BJP secretary arrested by NIA Jammu: In a breakthrough in the probe into the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said on Wednesday.

BOM20 MH-LOCKDOWN-LD LABOURER Maha: Labourer dies of hunger, dehydration while walking home Aurangabad: A 40-year-old farm labourer died of hunger and dehydration while walking from Pune to his village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, over 360 km away, the police said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-TWITTER Plea in SC seeks mechanism to check content on Twitter New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a mechanism to check Twitter content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages via bogus accounts.

LGD3 DL-COURT-JNU JNU violence case: Only urgent matters to be taken up due to COVID-19, says court New Delhi: A Delhi court has refused to grant early hearing on a plea seeking registration of FIR in a matter related to an attack on students and teachers on the JNU campus on January 5, saying only “urgent matters' were to be taken up during the present condition posed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS DEL100 AVI-2NDLD-VIRUS-FLIGHTS-RESUME Domestic passenger flights to resume from Monday in calibrated manner New Delhi: Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

