HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL25 LD YOGA Modi terms yoga ray of hope in pandemic, announces app as world celebrates Yoga Day New Delhi: Yoga is a ray of hope and source of strength in the fight against Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as tens of thousands of people across the globe touched their toes, stretched towards the skies and breathed in and out mindfully to mark the seventh International Day of Yoga.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days New Delhi: India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL78 VIRUS-VACCINATION-2NDLD REVISED GUIDELINES Vaccination drive gets a boost as record 80 lakh doses given on day one of revised guidelines New Delhi: More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL71 LD PAWAR-KISHOR-MEETING Leaders of Oppn parties to converge at Sharad Pawar's residence on Tuesday, NCP chief meets Prashant Kishor New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met political strategist Prashant Kishor here and will host a meeting of leaders from several parties and eminent personalities on Tuesday to discuss the current scenario in the country, his party said and asserted that the Maratha strongman is working to unite the Opposition.

DEL48 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Baramulla Srinagar: One of the most wanted militants, Mudasir Pandit, and a Pakistani ultra were among the three militants killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Monday.

DEL75 TWITTER-WITHHELD Twitter withholds 50 tweets related to alleged assault of Muslim man in Ghaziabad New Delhi: Twitter has 'withheld' 50 tweets related to a communally sensitive video clip of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on the microblogging platform, according to sources.

LEGAL LGC2 WB-HC-VIOLENCE HC dismisses Bengal govt's plea, NHRC to probe post-poll violence Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea for recalling its order that directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in post-poll violence in the state.

LGD11 SC-BOARD EXAMINATION-LD MECHANISM CBSE, CISCE class XII board results will be out by July 31: SC told New Delhi: The CBSE and CISCE boards have told the Supreme Court that class XII board examination results would be declared by July 31 and the students, desirous of taking up the board examination physically of CBSE can do so between August 15 to September 15, subject to conducive pandemic situation.

LGD1 SC-VIRUS-EX GRATIA-RESERVE SC reserves verdict on Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to kin of COVID-19 deceased New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday reserved verdict on the pleas seeking directions that ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19.

BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-TAX-PORTAL FinMin, Infosys meet on glitches in new I-T portal on Tuesday; to discuss stakeholder inputs New Delhi: Two weeks since the much talked about new income tax return filing portal was launched, technical glitches continue to mar the site, an issue finance ministry officials will take up in a meeting with Infosys -- the vendor which provided the IT solution -- at a meeting on Tuesday.

FOREIGN FGN52 PAK-IMRAN-NUCLEAR No need for nuclear arsenal once Kashmir issue is resolved: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is 'simply a deterrent' to protect the country and there will no longer be any need for it once the Kashmir issue is resolved, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said as he asserted that if the Americans have the resolve and the will, the issue can be sorted out. By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPF28 SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-LD NZ WTC final turning out to be damp squib as day four washed out Southampton: The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. PTI HDA