HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL58 PM-VIRUS-2NDLD MEETING PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for augmenting healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door to door testing and surveillance, and asserted that localised containment strategies are the need of the hour, especially in states with high positivity rate in districts.

DEL76 VIRUS-LD-RSS-BHAGWAT Govt, administration, public - all dropped guard after first COVID wave: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat New Delhi: After the first wave of COVID-19, the government, administration and public dropped their guard which led to the current situation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday and urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandemic.

BOM16 MH-2ND LD CYCLONE Cyclone Tauktae intensifying, moving towards Gujarat, says IMD Mumbai/Ahmedabad: Cyclonic storm Tauktae had intensified and was heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday evening.

DEL82 LOCKDOWN-2NDLD STATES Lockdown in West Bengal, restrictions extended in several states New Delhi/Kolkata: West Bengal joined the states that have imposed a complete lockdown to contain the COVID pandemic, while many like Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh extended the restrictions as the national tally of active cases saw a marginal decline.

DEL77 DL-VACCINE-SPUTNIK Delhi govt has written to Dr Reddy's for 67 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine: Kejriwal New Delhi: Amid vaccine shortage faced by Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

BUSINESS DEL60 BIZ-2NDLD CAIRN-AIR INDIA Cairn eyes Air India assets to recover $1.7 bn award due from Indian govt New Delhi: The UK's Cairn Energy Plc has brought a lawsuit in a US court that potentially can lead to seizing of Air India's overseas assets such as airplanes to recover USD 1.72 billion from the Indian government which an international arbitration tribunal had awarded after overturning levy of retrospective taxes.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-WRESTLER-MURDER-PROBE Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Non-bailable warrants issued against Sushil Kumar, 6 others New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and six others in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, police said.

LGD4 DL-COURT-TAHIR Delhi riots: Court denies bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain New Delhi: A court here on Saturday dismissed the bail applications of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with two Northeast Delhi riots cases, saying he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning and instigating the communal conflagration.

FOREIGN FGN21 CHINA-LDALL MARS China successfully lands its rover on Mars Beijing: China on Saturday successfully landed a spacecraft on Mars after surviving 'nine minutes of terror', becoming the second country in history to have a rover on the red planet.

FGN20 VIRUS-UK-EXPERT-VACCINES Vaccines ‘almost certainly less effective’ against B1.617.2 transmission: UK expert London: The vaccines being administered to protect against COVID-19 are “almost certainly less effective” against preventing the transmission of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, a leading UK scientist who advises the country’s vaccination programme said on Saturday. PTI SNE