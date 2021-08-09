HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.20 PM

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION PAR37 2NDLD LOK SABHA 3 bills passed in LS amid continued Oppn protests; 3 others including on OBCs state list introduced New Delhi: The government on Monday pushed through six bills, three of which were passed, in Lok Sabha despite the unrelenting Opposition protests over Pegasus snooping row and other issues, prompting the Congress to hit out at the treasury members for 'violating' constitutional and democratic norms.

PAR36 RS-LD TAXATION LAWS BILL Parliament passes bill to bury ghost of retrospective taxation New Delhi: Parliament on Monday cleared a bill to burry the ghost of retrospective taxation which had created 'discontent' among foreign investors even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the Rajya Sabha that the legislation does not dilute the sovereign right of India to levy taxes.

DEL57 SC-LD E-COMMERCE SC refuses to stop CCI's antitrust probe against Amazon, Flipkart; 'We expect (such) big organisations to offer themselves for the inquiry New Delhi: In a setback to Amazon and Flipkart, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop the preliminary antitrust probe by the Competition Commission of India(CCI) against the e-commerce giants, saying it expects such big organisations to offer themselves for the inquiry.

DEL39 LD PM-KISAN PM transfers Rs 19,500 cr to nearly 10 cr farmers under PM-KISAN; money to help in current sowing New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiary farmers under the flagship scheme PM-KISAN and said the government is taking several steps to double the income of the farming community.

DEL55 SARMA-INTERVIEW Peace restored along Assam-Mizoram border, but such disputes can't be resolved overnight: Sarma New Delhi: Underlining that peace and tranquility have been restored at the shared border with Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said there cannot be an overnight resolution of the decades-old border dispute between the states as it is a very complex issue. By Jatin Takkar DEL53 PB-DRONE-LD DGP Punjab on high alert after tiffin box bomb found in Amritsar, apparently dropped by drone from Pak Chandigarh: The Punjab Police said on Monday that the state was on high alert after a tiffin box bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar which they suspect was dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan.

DEL54 VIRUS-FOREIGN NATIONALS -VACCINATION Foreign nationals now eligible for Covid vaccination in India: Govt New Delhi: To ensure safety from COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to register on CoWin portal and get vaccinated against the disease.

DEL58 JK-LD-SHOT-BJP LeT terrorists kill BJP sarpanch, his wife inside their Anantnag house Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Monday barged into the house of a BJP sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and sprayed him and his wife with bullets, taking the number of saffron party workers killed in the valley this year to four.

BUSINESS DEL52 BIZ-PM-LD FARMERS-OILS PM announces mission to make India self-sufficient in edible oils New Delhi: In a bid to reduce the country's dependency on edible oil imports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a national mission on edible oils and oil palm, with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore for building the ecosystem to boost the domestic production.

LEGAL LGD22 SC-JHARKHAND-LD JUDGE Jharkhand HC Chief Justice to weekly monitor CBI probe into mowing down of judge at Dhanbad: SC New Delhi: Noting “gravity” of the matter, the Supreme Court Monday asked the Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice to monitor weekly the CBI probe into the alleged mowing down of a judge by a vehicle on July 28 in Dhanbad, and observed that the sealed cover report of the central agency did not have any detail.

LGD11 SC-LD OXYGEN SC seeks action taken report from Centre on recommendations of National Task Force on Oxygen New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to submit within two weeks the action taken report (ATR) on implementing the suggestions of of the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN43 UNSC-2NDLD PM PM Modi chairs UNSC debate; Calls for cooperation to combat maritime threats posed by non-state actors United Nations: Stressing on enhancing maritime security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for peaceful settlement of disputes as per international law and for jointly combating maritime threats posed by non-state actors as he chaired a high-level UN Security Council open debate. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 CHINA-TIBET-AIRPORT China opens new expanded terminal at Lhasa airport in Tibet Beijing: China has opened a newly constructed terminal - stated to be the biggest in Tibet - at the provincial capital Lhasa, further expanding the transport infrastructure in the strategic Himalayan region and helping it emerge as a global logistics hub for South Asia, the official media here reported on Monday. By K J M Varma SNE SNE