HIGHLIGHTS AT 9

FGN41 UNGA-LD PM For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN, PM asks at UNGA session United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday questioned for how long will India, the world's largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations, asserting that reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the global body is the 'need of the hour.' DEL54 2NDLD INDOLANKA PM Modi stresses on devolution of powers to Tamils by Sri Lanka New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for full implementation of a constitutional provision by the new Sri Lankan government to ensure devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community even as he announced a USD 15 million grant to the island nation for promotion of bilateral Buddhist ties.

DEL58 TELECOM-5G-QUAD Quad countries deliberating on common approach on 5G technology New Delhi: The US, India, Japan and Australia are exploring to evolve a common approach on 5G telecom technology, expanding their strategic cooperation under the framework of Quadrilateral coalition or 'Quad' which was primarily focused on the Indo-Pacific region.

DEL57 CONG-FARM BILLS-LD CAMPAIGN Withdraw farm bills, guarantee MSP: Rahul to govt New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Centre over the farm bills passed by Parliament, the Congress Saturday ran a social media campaign -- Speak up for farmers -- with Rahul Gandhi demanding the government withdraw the proposed legislations and give a guarantee on MSP.

DEL47 CBI-CUSTODIAL Sathankulam custodial deaths: 9 TN police personnel charge-sheeted by CBI for murder, destruction of evidence New Delhi/Madurai: The CBI has charge-sheeted nine Tamil Nadu policemen for murder, conspiracy and other offences in the custodial death case of the father-son duo who were arrested on a 'fake' charge of violating the lockdown and tortured in Sathankulam police station in June this year, officials said Saturday. DEL50 BJP-LD OFFICE BEARERS BJP announces new team of national office-bearers New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced the long-awaited list of its national office-bearers as the party effected a major reshuffle in key organisational positions, gave the team a more pan-India look and brought in new faces, including some seen to be strongly associated with its core ideology.

BOM21 MH-LD NCB-ACTORS NCB questions Bollywood stars Deeepika, Shraddha, Sara in drugs case Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

MDS9 TN-SPB-2ND LD BURIAL 'Singing moon,' S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with state honours Chennai: Versatile singer, actor and music composer S P Balasubrahmanyam hailed as 'singing moon' by his millions of fans was laid to rest at his farm house near here on Saturday with a 24-gun salute by Tamil Nadu police.

CAL10 BH-POLL-PRASAD NDA is one, will contest polls together: Prasad on Bihar tiff Patna: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on bSaturday that the constituents of the NDA will contest the Bihar assembly elections together, asserting that the problems within the coalition will be resolved.

FOREIGN: FGN40 UNGA-PM-VIRUS Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19; assures world of India’s vaccine production prowess United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humanity in fighting the deadly disease.

FGN39 UNGA-PM-AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his government's ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a 'force multiplier' for the global economy.

FGN38 UNGA-PM-PARTNERSHIPS India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country.

FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pak's 'only crowning glory' for 70 years: India at UN United Nations: The 'only crowning glory' that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade, India said in a scathing response on Friday, slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'incessant rant' and 'venom' in the UN General Assembly.