HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: Nation: DEL71 LD FARMERS Violence aftermath: Prominent farmer leaders 'named' in FIR; Two unions withdraw from stir; Security beefed up in Delhi New Delhi: As many as 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have been named in an FIR in connection with the violence during the tractor parade that left 300 police personnel injured even as two farmer unions on Wednesday withdrew from the agitation against the farm laws.

DEL108 DL-FARMERS-POLICE-CASES Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared.

DEL91 CONG-FARMER-SHAH Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day and said that he should be sacked immediately.

DEL110 INDOUS-RAJNATH-AUSTIN Rajnath Singh speaks to new US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to new US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, in the first high-level engagement between the two sides after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the US last week.

DEL106 DEF-RAFALE Three more Rafale jets leave for India from France New Delhi: A third batch of three more Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday took off from France for a non-stop flight to India, in a further boost to the strike capability of the Indian Air Force.

BOM13 MH-BORDER ROW-LD CM Uddhav seeks UT status for disputed Maha-K'taka border areas Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives its final verdict on the issue.

CAL10 WB-GANGULY-LD HOSPITALISED Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital 'for check-up'; vital parameters stable Kolkata: Less than a month after he underwent an angioplasty, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was on Wednesday taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for a 'checkup for his cardiac condition', a senior official of the medical MDS18 KL-RAHUL-UDF CONVENTIONS Rahul launches scathing attack on PM, RSS at UDF conventions in Kerala Thana/Nilambur (Kerala): Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border stand off with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused him of 'weakening' and 'destroying' the country and claimed that 'for the first time' Chinese troops were 'sitting inside Indian territory'.

DEL81 SINOINDIA-APPS India's move to continue with ban on 59 Chinese apps violation of WTO principles: China New Delhi: India's move to continue with a ban imposed last year on 59 Chinese apps is in violation of the principles of the World Trade Organisation and norms of market economy, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Wednesday.

DEL104 VACCINE-VARDHAN More COVID-19 vaccines on their way in India: Harsh Vardhan New Delhi/Riyadh: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that more COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to be introduced in India after the country launched the world's biggest vaccination drive with two made-in-India shots earlier this month.

Legal: LGD20 SC-LD TANDAV SC declines interim protection from arrest to makers of web series Tandav, others New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Ali Abbas Zafar, Director of web series ''Tandav'', and others seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and issued notices Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states on their pleas.

LGD14 SC-2NDLD SEXUAL ASSAULT Skin to Skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act saying “groping a minor's breast without 'skin to skin contact' cannot be termed as sexual assault”.

Foreign: FGN40 US-BIDEN-CLIMATE Biden takes steps to put US on 'irreversible path' to net zero economy by 2050 Washington: Setting ambitious goals that will ensure that the US can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, President Joe Biden will take steps which will put the country on an 'irreversible path' to a net zero economy by 2050, the White House said on Wednesday. By Lalit K Jha FGN29 IMF-INDIA-BUDGET-LD GOPINATH IMF favours extension of pandemic support measures, thrust on infra investment in Budget Washington: Ahead of India’s annual budget presentation next week, IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has favoured the extension of the pandemic support measures, thrust on investment in infrastructure and expanding health sectors programmes like Ayushman Bharat, and a very credible divestment path for commercially viable companies. By Lalit K Jha. PTI AQS AQS