Highlights at 9.15 pm

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL30 VIRUS 2NDLD CASES India's virus count over 2.6 lakh, daily spike inching close to 10,000-mark New Delhi: A record rise in COVID-19 cases in India for the seventh consecutive day has pushed the tally to over 2.6 lakh on Tuesday, with the daily nationwide spike in coronavirus cases inching close to 10,000.

CAL19 AS-OIL-FIRE Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oil well Guwahati: A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well on Tuesday which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam's Tinsukia district, official sources said.

DEL90 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-LD ARMY Ladakh row: Indian, Chinese troops initiating symbolic disengagement; divisional commanders to meet on Wednesday New Delhi: India and Chinese armies are set to hold Major General-level talks on Wednesday on the eastern Ladakh standoff even as the two sides are initiating a 'symbolic disengagement' in a few patrolling points in the region to display their resolve to end the row peacefully, people familiar with the development said.

DEL69 RAHUL-RAJNATH-LD CHINA Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Rajnath New Delhi: A day after his 'everyone knows the reality' of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

DEL81 VIRUS-LD DELHI Sisodia sounds warning: COVID-19 cases in Delhi will explode to 5.5 lakhs by July-end New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi will explode to 5.5 lakhs by the end of July even though the Centre says there is no community transmission in the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, sounding a stark warning about the troubles ahead.

DEL62 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL-TEST Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19 New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

CAL21 WB-LD SHAH Shah accuses Mamata of insulting migrants, running 'industry' of political violence Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'insulted' migrant workers returning to the state on 'Shramik Special' trains by calling them 'Corona Express', Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, as he tried to reach out to the vast constituency of harried migrants and their families.

DEL89 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Vardhan says India better positioned in COVID fight; record rise in cases for 7th consecutive day New Delhi: India is better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 compared to other nations but there is no space for complacency, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday, even as a record rise in coronavirus cases for the seventh consecutive day in the country pushed the tally to over 2.6 lakh.

DEL79 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD SCINDIA Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Max hospital New Delhi: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

BOM13 MH-RAJNATH-NCP-CONGRESS More jokers in circus called Central govt: Congress to Rajnath Mumbai: Ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday hit back at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had slammed the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over its handling of the COVID-19 situation by calling it a circus.

MDS27 KA-LD RAJYA SABHA Deve Gowda, Kharge set for RS berth from K'taka as nominations draw to a close Bengaluru: A total of five candidates, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge have filed their nominations for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, that goes to the polls on June 19.

LEGAL DEL87 SC-LDALL MIGRANTS Transport migrant workers back to home states in 15 days, help find jobs, SC to Centre, states New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state governments to identify and send back within 15 days by train or bus the stranded migrant workers willing to return to their native place, and also asked them to help the returnees find jobs lost during the national lockdown.

LGD28 UP-COURT-BABRI Babri trial: Ram Vilas Vedanti records statement, 11 others to appear in court over 3 days Lucknow: A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case recorded the statement of former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday and asked 11 other accused to appear before it over the next three days.

