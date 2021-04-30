HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: DEL38 VIRUS-PM-LD COUNCIL-MEET COVID crisis: PM chairs meeting of council of ministers New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday, where they were briefed about the management of the pandemic and availability of oxygen and medicines, sources said.

VACCINE DOSES COVID-19 vaccination: Centre says over one crore doses still available with states New Delhi: More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive an additional nearly 20 lakh doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

DEL26 BIZ-VIRUS-LD REMDESIVIR-IMPORT Government to import 4.5 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir amid spike in COVID-19 cases New Delhi: The government has placed orders for import of 4.5 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir with the first consignment of 75,000 vials expected to reach Indian shores on Friday, Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said in a statement.

DEL29 AVI-INTL-FLIGHT Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till May 31 New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till May 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

BOM10 GA-LD LOCKDOWN COVID-19: Goa goes into lockdown; test positivity rate at 50% Panaji: Amid an extremely high test positivity rate of over 50 per cent, Goa went into a four-day-long 'lockdown' to curb COVID-19 cases as people stayed indoors, while streets were largely bereft of vehicles in the tourist state on Friday.

DEL3 BJP-WB-POLLS BJP expresses confidence about victory in West Bengal polls New Delhi: A day after exit polls gave a divided opinion on the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP expressed confidence on Friday that it will form the next government in the state by winning a majority of the seats after the votes are counted on Sunday.

MDS7 TN-STALIN Go for subdued celebrations, Stalin tells party workers Chennai: With various exit polls projecting a win for the DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls ahead of the counting day of May 2, party chief M K Stalin on Friday appealed to workers to not to converge in large numbers in counting centers or elsewhere for celebrations.

Legal: LGD29 SC-2ND LD VIRUS COVID: SC warns against silencing people raising grievances on internet New Delhi: Terming the second wave of COVID-19 as a “national crisis”, the Supreme Court on Friday warned authorities, from the Centre down to police chiefs, against silencing people and their pleas for help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the internet.

DEL27 LD SORABJEE Legal luminary Soli Sorabjee passes away New Delhi: Distinguished jurist and former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, who appeared in several historic cases like Kesavananda Bharti and S R Bommai, passed away due to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday.

Foreign: FGN17 ISRAEL-5THLD STAMPEDE 44 killed in stampede at Jewish religious festival in Israel Jerusalem: In one of the worst peacetime tragedies in Israel, at least 44 people were crushed to death and about 150 others injured in a stampede overnight at an overcrowded Jewish religious gathering in the country's north attended by tens of thousands of people flouting the coronavirus-related restrictions. By Harinder Mishra FGN4 US-INDIA-BIDEN ADMIN India-US relationship intensified in first 100 days of Biden administration: State Dept official Washington: The relationship between India and the United States has intensified in the first 100 days of the Biden administration, a State Department official said here. By Lalit K Jha VIRUS-UN-INDIA UN stands ready to step up support to India: UN chief Guterres on 'horrific' COVID outbreak United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the world organisation stands ready to step up its support to India to combat the “horrific” COVID-19 wave in the country that has infected more than 18 million people and killed over 200,000. By Yoshita Singh. PTI AQS AQS