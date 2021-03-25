HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 53,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in single day, highest this year New Delhi: India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in just two days with 53,476 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

PAR12 LS-LD ADJOURN Budget session concludes New Delhi: Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned sine die, bringing the nearly two-month long Budget session to an end.

PAR14 RS-LD ADJOURN-SINE DIE Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned sine die, 13 days ahead of its scheduled date of April 8, after the conclusion of the Budget session.

PAR13 RS-LD NABFID BILL Parliament passes bill to set up National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to set up the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to fund infrastructure projects in the country, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting that its audited accounts will be placed before both the Houses every year and they will have 'oversight' of the institution.

PAR11 LS-LD DATA-COMMITTEE Joint committee on data protection bill gets another extension to submit report New Delhi: The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Thursday given extension till the monsoon session to submit its report.

DEL50 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-ECONOMY Lockdown anniversary: Worst behind, Indian economy poised for bounce back but rising virus cases a big risk New Delhi: Its recovery from the depths of the lockdown-induced recession was swifter than expected but a surge in coronavirus cases is threatening to hurt the Indian economy which is expected to grow at 11 per cent in 2021-22.

DEL25 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-POLITICS One year after lockdown: When political discourse became more acerbic, battleground shifted to virtual space New Delhi: The political battleground shifted to the virtual space for much of the 12 months since March 25 when the country went into lockdown, the distance lending itself not to detachment but to a more divisive and acerbic discourse as the country fought off a pandemic. By Asim Kamal DEL40 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-LD DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Complaints of domestic violence against women spiked in year of lockdown: NCW data New Delhi: The number of complaints of domestic violence received by the National Commission for Women rose sharply from 2,960 in 2019 to 5,297 in 2020, the year of the lockdown when most people were confined to their homes due to COVID-19. The trend continues this year as well.

DEL21 RAHUL-RSS Will no longer call RSS 'Sangh Parivar', it’s a misnomer: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it is not right to call the RSS and its associated groups 'Sangh Parivar' as a family has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation has none of these.

CAL8 WB-POLL-LD MAMATA New political party backed by BJP to eat into minority votes in Bengal polls: Mamata Patharpratima (WB): In an apparent reference to the Indian Secular Front, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of backing a new political party to eat into minority votes during the upcoming assembly polls.

DEL49 JK-ATTACK 3 CRPF personnel injured in militant attack on outskirts of Srinagar Srinagar: Three CRPF personnel were injured in a militant attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said. DEL44 JK-MEHBOOBA-PASSPORT J-K Police opposes Mehbooba's passport renewal citing 'adverse report' Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has opposed giving passport to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti citing 'adverse report' against her, officials said on Thursday.

BOM6 MH-PRESIDENT-ATHAWALE Athawale meets Kovind, seeks President's rule in Maha Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought President's rule in Maharashtra in the wake of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against state home minister, and the Sachin Waze episode.

BOM1 MH-SINGH-DESHMUKH Will welcome probe against me if Maha CM orders it: Deshmukh Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-LD PERMANENT COMMISISON Permanent commission in Army: SC allows pleas of women officers, says ACR evaluation process flawed New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday allowed the pleas of several women SSC officers seeking grant of permanent commission in the Army, while holding that the ACR evaluation process was flawed and discriminatory in nature.

LGD11 SC-LD JOURNALIST SC quashes FIR lodged against journalist Patricia Mukhim over Facebook post New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday quashed an FIR lodged against journalist Patricia Mukhim for allegedly creating communal disharmony through her Facebook post.

LGD5 DL-HC-AKBAR Delhi HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case on May 5 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday said it will hear on May 5 a plea by former Union minister M J Akbar challenging a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed against her over allegations of sexual harassment.

BUSINES DEL33 BIZ-CONCLAVE-LD-DAS Economic revival to continue 'unabated'; rising Covid cases a concern, but lockdowns unlikely: RBI Guv Mumbai: The rising COVID-19 infections across the country are a matter of concern, but it may not impact the ongoing economic revival as one does not foresee lockdowns, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

DEL28 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday cut for the second straight day as international oil prices cooled fell on prospects of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by second wave of COVID-19 cases.

DEL52 BIZ-LD STOCKS Market rout deepens on virus woes; Sensex tanks 740 pts amid F&O expiry Mumbai: Equity benchmarks crashed for the second straight session on Thursday as a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country and fears of localised lockdowns triggered an across-the-board selloff. FOREIGN FGN19 US-BIDEN-HARRIS-LD IMMIGRATION Biden taps Harris to lead diplomatic effort to stem immigrant flow at southern border Washington: US President Joe Biden has put Vice-President Kamala Harris in charge of leading the diplomatic effort to address the root causes of migration from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and to stem the recent surge of immigrants to America's southern border. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-ADMIRAL-INDIA-RUSSIA US needs to understand that India has longstanding relationship with Russia: American admiral Washington: The US needs to understand that India has had a longstanding relationship with the Russians for security cooperation and military equipment, a top American admiral told lawmakers, indicating that he would push for encouraging New Delhi to move away from Moscow rather than taking the route of sanctions for the purchase of major defence equipment. By Lalit K Jha FGN30 LANKA-INDIAN-LD FISHERMEN Sri Lanka Navy arrests 54 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 trawlers Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 54 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said here on Thursday. PTI HDA