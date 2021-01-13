HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) These are top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,968 new cases, 202 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,04,95,147 with 15,968 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,01,29,111 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL12 HEALTH-POLIO DEFER Govt defers national polio immunisation programme New Delhi: The National Polio immunisation programme, as part of which children in the age group of 0-5 years are administered polio drops, has been deferred 'till further notice' by the Centre citing 'unforeseen activities'.

DEL37 JK-BSF-LD TUNNEL 150-m cross-border tunnel detected by BSF along IB in JK Jammu: A 150-m tunnel constructed along the International Border (IB) to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan was detected by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL15 PM-CROP INSURANCE SCHEME 'Fasal Bima Yojana' increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers: Modi New Delhi: The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as it completed five years since its launch.

DEL29 DL-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from Jan 18 New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams, according to officials of the Directorate of Education.

DEL32 ED-KD SINGH-LD ARREST ED arrests former TMC MP K D Singh on money laundering charges New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP and businessman K D Singh on money laundering charges, official sources said on Wednesday.

DEL27 DL-VACCINE-KEJRIWAL Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre fails to do so: Kejriwal New Delhi: The AAP government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

CAL1 BH-GANGRAPE Deaf, mute girl gangraped, eyes damaged in Bihar; 3 arrested Madhubani (Bihar): A 15-year-old deaf and mute girl has been allegedly gangraped in Bihar's Madhubani district and her eyes were damaged with a sharp object so that she couldn't identify the perpetrators, police said on Wednesday.

MDS12 KA-CABINET-SWEARING IN K'taka CM expands cabinet, 7 Ministers sworn-in Bengaluru: The 17-month-old cabinet in Karnataka was expanded on Wednesday with the induction of seven Ministers.

BOM15 MP-MAN-WELL MP man digs well at home in 15 days to ease wife's water woes Guna: Pained to see his wife fetching water daily from a hand-pump located half-a-km away from their home at Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a poor labourer has dug a well in his own house in a fortnight to ease her woes.

FOREIGN FGN34 PAK-JUD Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed's two close aides to over 15 years in jail in terror financing case Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has handed down more than 15 years jail term each to two close aides of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, including the outfit's media face Yahya Mujahid, in a terror financing case.

FGN25 US-HOUSE-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT US House passes resolution asking Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office Washington: The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives, which is rushing ahead towards impeaching Donald Trump over the unprecedented Capitol Hill attack, has passed a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. By Lalit K Jha.