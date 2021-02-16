HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION BOM9 MP-BUS-LD TOLL MP: 37 dead as bus falls into canal; rescue ops still on Sidhi/Rewa: At least 37 people, including 16 women, died after the bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said, adding that search operations are still going on.

DEL22 DL-TOOLKIT-POLICE COMMISSIONER Toolkit case: Disha Ravi's arrest made in accordance with law, says Delhi Police chief New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which 'doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old'.

DEL27 UP-2NDLD PM Farm reforms will benefit small, marginal farmers: PM Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the new farm reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers, and that farmers themselves have been exposing those spreading false information against agri laws.

DEL45 JK-ENVOYS Foreign envoys on 2-day JK visit from Wednesday to assess situation post-DDC polls: Officials New Delhi: Envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the successful completion of the District Development Council elections, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: New cases fall below 10,000 for fourth time in February New Delhi: The daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the fourth time this month taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,09,25,710, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the tenth time this month, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL20 MEA-VACCINES-DOMINICAN REPUBLIC Consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines reaches Dominican Republic New Delhi: A consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Dominican Republic as India's 'Vaccine Maitri' programme reached the Carribean.

MDS3 KA-LD-RAMA JOIS Eminent jurist, former Governor and ex-Chief Justice of HC, Rama Jois no more Bengaluru: Eminent jurist and former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand, Justice (Retd) M Rama Jois, passed away here on Tuesday.

DEL25 JK-NC-LEADER-ARREST NC leader arrested under UAPA for 'hate speech' last year: police Srinagar: National Conference leader Hilal Lone has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly delivering a “hate speech” at a rally during last year's district development council elections in Bandipora, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-OTT PLATFORMS Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating 'some action' on the issue of regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

LGD3 DL-COURT-FARMERS-SIDHU Red Fort incident: Delhi court extends by 7 days police custody of Deep Sidhu New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by seven days the police custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws.

LGD2 DL-COURT-LD JNU JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others New Delhi: A court here has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others in a 2016 sedition case and summoned them on March 15.

BUSINESS DCM24 BIZ-FM-RBI Sitharaman addresses RBI board, explains priorities of govt New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday explained the government's priorities to the Reserve Bank of India's central board during their first meeting after presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22.

DCM23 BIZ-JALAN-ECONOMY India's high priority for now should be to grow at 7-8 pc: Former RBI guv Jalan New Delhi: Describing the Budget 2021-22 as 'extremely good', former RBI governor Bimal Jalan on Tuesday said that India's high priority for now should be to grow at 7-8 per cent, and then give a 'great preference' for employment rather than only investment.

FOREIGN FGN24 CHINA-UN-CHATTERJEE Siddharth Chatterjee of India takes over as top UN diplomat in China Beijing: Senior UN official Siddharth Chatterjee of India has formally taken over as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, a key posting of overseeing the work of 27 agencies, funds and programmes of the global organisation in the world's most populous country.

FGN20 SINGAPORE-FOREIGNERS-LABOUR Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector Singapore: Aiming at moderating the country's reliance on foreign labour, the Singapore government on Tuesday announced that the S Pass quota for foreign workers in manufacturing sector will be cut from 20 per cent to 15 per cent in phases over the next two years.

FGN18 VIRUS-UK-LOCKDOWN UK PM Boris Johnson warns no 'cast iron' guarantee over lifting COVID-19 lockdown London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people, in a strict lockdown to contain the spread of a new Kent variant of coronavirus for months, to temper optimism around restrictions being lifted as a result of a successful vaccine rollout with patience.

