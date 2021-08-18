HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities New Delhi: India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL40 CAB-LD-OILPALM-MISSION Cabinet nod for Rs 11,040cr National Mission on edible oils-oil palm New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) with a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crore to promote the domestic cultivation of oil palm in the next five years, and reduce the country's dependence on edible oil imports.

CAL3 WB-RADCLIFFE Radcliffe's legacy: A line on map that ‘broke the dreams’ as it cleaved Bengal Kolkata: It was this day 74 years ago when the cartographer's ruthless pen 'broke the dreams' of a young girl and many others living in an obscure village in the present-day Bangladesh amid the festive cheer Independence had brought.

BOM10 MH-MAN-ABLAZE Maha: Man sets himself ablaze outside Pune top cop's office; hospitalised Pune: A man allegedly set himself on fire outside the police commissioner's office here in Maharashtra on Wednesday apparently over an issue pertaining to a character verification document, an official said.

BOM1 MH-MINISTER YATRA-FIR Maha: FIR for COVID-19 norms violation at event during Union minister's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' Thane: Police have registered an FIR against the organisers of an event during the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union minister Kapil Patil for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms, an official said on Wednesday.

MDS3 KA-VICE PRESIDENT Assemblies and Parliament meant for debate, discussion and decision, not disruption: Vice Prez Bengaluru: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said Assemblies and Parliament are meant for debate, discussion and decision, and not disruptions.

DEL38 ENV-COP 26 Env minister says India committed to UNFCCC, Paris Agreement New Delhi: India is committed to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday, while extending support to the UK which will host the international climate conference COP 26 in November this year. LEGAL LGD24 SC-LD CJI Speculations, reports in media on judges’ appointment process very unfortunate: CJI New Delhi: The process of appointment of judges is “sacrosanct” and the media must recognise its sanctity, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said on Wednesday while expressing anguish and terming 'very unfortunate' certain speculative news reports about the Collegium meeting.

LGD20 DL-COURT-2NDLD THAROOR Delhi court discharges Shashi Tharoor in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

LGD26 SC-FIR-DESHMUKH SC dismisses plea of ex-Maharashtra home minister seeking quashing of FIR registered by CBI New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the CBI in the corruption case.

BOM2 MH-HC-PREGNANCY-TERMINATION Domestic violence ground for pregnancy termination, says HC; allows woman to abort 23-week-old foetus Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has allowed a woman to abort her 23-week-old healthy foetus, while observing that domestic violence has an effect on a woman's mental health and the same can be a valid ground for medically terminating her pregnancy.

BUSINESS DEL20 BIZ-LPG-PRICE HIKE Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder - the second straight month of increase in rates.

DCM12 BIZ-INDIA INC-CRISIL Satisfied at recovery being broad-based, Crisil ups India Inc's credit outlook to 'positive' Mumbai: Crisil Ratings on Wednesday said a broad-based recovery is on for India Inc currently, and upgraded its credit quality outlook to 'positive' from the earlier 'cautiously optimistic'.

FOREIGN FGN35 CHINA-AFGHAN-TALIBAN Will decide on recognising Taliban regime in Afghanistan only after govt formation: China Beijing: China on Wednesday said it will decide on extending diplomatic recognition to the Taliban in Afghanistan only after the formation of the government in the country, which it hoped would be 'open, inclusive and broadly representative'.

FGN30 UK-JOHNSON-IMRAN-AFGHAN No unilateral recognition of Taliban, UK PM Johnson tells Imran Khan London: Any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan should happen on an 'international, not unilateral' basis, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, as they discussed the unfolding situation in the crisis-torn country.

FGN17 UN-INDIA-LD MYANMAR India welcomes ASEAN consensus on Myanmar at UNSC meeting United Nations: Chairing a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Myanmar, India has welcomed the ASEAN five-point consensus, including calls for an immediate cessation of violence in the junta-ruled country and that all parties shall exercise utmost restraint and commence a constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution to the political crisis.

