HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, while 271 more fatalities pushed death toll to 1,62,114, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

CAL1 MN-MYNMAR REFUGEES-ORDER Manipur govt asks DCs to 'politely turn away' Myanmar refugees, takes back order Imphal: The Manipur government issued a circular to the Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Myanmar not to open camps to provide food and shelter to refugees fleeing the neighbouring country after the coup but withdrew it three days later to avoid potential public anger.

MDS7 KL-POLL-MODI LDF govt 'betrayed' people of Kerala just as Judas did to Lord Jesus: Modi Palakkad (Ker): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targetted Kerala's ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam, saying the CPI(M)-led government 'betrayed' the people of the state just as Judas did to Lord Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

DEL25 AVI-LD DGCA-FINES Consider imposing fines on passengers not wearing masks 'properly': DGCA to airports New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are found not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing as per the COVID-19 rules.

CAL15 WB-MAMATA-LD NANDIGRAM ROADSHOW Police forces from BJP-ruled states 'terrorising' Nandigram voters; BJP ministers doling out cash: Mamata Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged police forces from BJP-ruled states have been brought in to 'terrorise' voters in Nandigram assembly constituency and also accused BJP ministers and security forces of distributing cash to lure voters.

DEL32 TMC-EC-MODI Modi's visit to Bangladesh violated poll code: TMC to EC New Delhi: The TMC has written to the Election Commission alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bangladesh violated the model code of conduct in place for the West Bengal Assembly polls and some of his programmes there 'intended to influence the voting pattern' in certain constituencies of the state.

MDS16 KL-POLL-RAHUL-LD REMARKS After widespread criticism, Joyce George withdraws remarks against Rahul Idukki(Ker): After coming under fire for his sexually-coloured remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former MP Joyce George on Tuesday withdrew his comments and expressed regret publicly, even as the national party demanded his arrest while the ruling CPI(M) distanced itself from the slur.

DES2 JK-SHOT SUCCUMB Sopore militant attack: Injured municipal councillor succumbs to injuries Srinagar: A municipal councillor, who was injured in a militant attack at Sopore Municipal Council in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, died at a hospital here, taking the death toll in the incident to three, police said on Tuesday.

BOM2 MH-POLICE-ATTACK Nanded gurdwara violence: 14 arrested for attack on policemen Mumbai: Police have arrested 14 people in connection with an attack on policemen by a mob of sword-wielding Sikhs in Nanded after they were denied permission to hold a public procession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT Petrol price cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were cut for the third time within a week on the back of softening international oil prices. Petrol price was cut by 22 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

DCM30 BIZ-MISTRY-TATA-SC My conscience is clear: Mistry on SC ruling on Tata tussle Mumbai: Cyrus P Mistry, former Tata Group chairman who lost a long-drawn legal battle in Supreme Court last week, on Tuesday said though he is personally disappointed with the ruling, his “conscience is clear” as he still believes the direction that he took to take the group to was with full conviction and sans any malafide intentions. FOREIGN FGN23 AFGHAN-CONFERENCE-LD JAISHANKAR To ensure 'durable peace' in Afghanistan peace in and around the country essential: Jaishankar Dushanbe: Voicing 'grave concern' over violence and bloodshed in Afghanistan, India said on Tuesday that there is need for a genuine 'double peace' in and around the war-torn country and asked the negotiating parties to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution.

FGN10 UN-INDIA-SYRIA UNSC needs to introspect about the cost of its 'actions and inactions' on Syria: India United Nations: The UN Security Council needs to introspect about the cost of its 'actions and inactions' on Syria, India has said, emphasising that the powerful organ of the world body cannot afford to be 'unmoved' on the urgent need to build consensus and work collectively to end the sufferings of the people in the war-torn country. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 US-LD OCI OCI card holders no longer required to carry old passports for India travel; diaspora welcomes move Washington/New York: People of Indian origin and the Indian diaspora having Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cards are now not required to carry their old, expired passports for travel to India, as required earlier, according to a government notification that has been welcomed by members of the community.