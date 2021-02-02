HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation PAR13 RS-3RDLD ADJOURN Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as opposition seeks debate on farm bills New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday without transacting substantial business as Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm bills.

DEL22 DL-FARMERS-TALKS No formal talks with govt until harassment stops, detained farmers freed: Samyukt Kisan Morcha New Delhi: There can be no 'formal' talks with the government until 'harassment' by police and administration stops and detained farmers are released, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Tuesday.

DEL34 MYANMAR-INDIA-ADVISORY Military coup: Indian embassy advises Indians in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Yangon has asked all Indian citizens residing in Myanmar to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel, in an advisory issued following the military coup and subsequent political developments in the country.

DEL27 CBDT-CAIRN-VODAFONE Law has to be given effect to: CBDT chairman on Cairn, Vodafone international arbitration cases New Delhi: The government is 'examining' the recent international tribunal order passed against India in the high-profile Cairn Energy plc retrospective tax case as CBDT chairman P C Mody said the law in force at that point of time has to been given full effect to.

DEL26 BUD-CBDT-INTERVIEW Rs 95,000-cr disputed amount settled under 'Vivad se Vishwas': CBDT chairman New Delhi: A disputed amount of Rs 95,000 crore has been settled by about 1.20 lakh entities who opted for the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme to resolve long pending litigation issues with the Income Tax Department, Central Board of Direct Taxes chief P C Mody said. By Neelabh Srivastava DEL23 MHA-BLAST-NIA Probe into blast near Israel embassy handed over to NIA New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over to the National Investigation Agency the probe into the blast near the Israel embassy here, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL46 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES At 8,635, India's daily coronavirus cases lowest in 8 months New Delhi: India registered 8,635 new coronavirus infections in a day, the lowest in eight months, while the daily deaths fell below 100 after around nine months, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL19 RSQ-VIRUS-DEATHS-PER-MILLION India's COVID-related deaths per million higher than S Asian nations due to multiple factors: Govt New Delhi: Multiple factors may have contributed to India reporting higher COVID-19 related deaths per million population than other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the government said on Tuesday.

DEL44 DL-VIRUS-LD JAIN Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19: Jain New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday 56.13 percent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.

MDS5 AEROINDIA-US Biden administration wants to continue to deepen defence cooperation with India: US official Bengaluru: The United States' defence ties and cooperation with India will continue to deepen under President Joe Biden-led administration, a top ranking US official said on Tuesday, citing common interests.

Legal: LGD14 DL-COURT-JOURNALIST Farmers' protest: Delhi court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from farmers' protest site at Singhu border. LGD10 DL-HC-REPUBLIC DAY VIOLENCE Take action as per law in FIRs over Republic Day violence, HC tells Centre, police New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Centre and the police to take action in accordance with law in the FIRs registered in connection with the violence in the national capital on the Republic Day.

LGD12 DL-COURT-AIRCEL Aircel-Maxis: Court grants time to ED, CBI to file status report on LRs to UK, other nations New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted till February 26 to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to obtain report on Letters Rogatory (LRs) from the UK and three other countries in relation to their ongoing probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Foreign: FGN27 PAK-COURT-2NDLD PEARL Pak SC orders to remove main accused in Daniel Pearl murder case from death row cell Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to shift British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the sensational kidnapping and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, from the death row cell to a rest house run by the government. By Sajjad Hussain FGN26 US-BIDEN-IMMIGRATION Biden to sign executive orders to review Trump's policies on legal immigration Washington: US President Joe Biden will sign three executive orders on Tuesday on immigration, including creating a task force to reunify families that were separated at the border by the Trump administration's policies, and to ensure that the legal immigration system operates fairly and efficiently. By Lalit K Jha. PTI AQS AQS