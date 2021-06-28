HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds 46,148 new cases, 979 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 46,148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,02,79,331, while daily fatalities were recorded below 1000, taking the death toll to 3,96,730, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL52 LD RAJNATH-LADAKH India never resorts to any aggression but prepared to give befitting reply if provoked or threatened: Rajnath in Ladakh New Delhi: In a clear message to China from eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India is a peace-loving nation that never resorts to any kind of aggression but is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked or threatened.

DEL18 PM-VACCINATION DRIVE India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi New Delhi: Noting that India's Covid vaccination drive 'keeps gaining' momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that 'vaccines for all, free for all' remains the government's commitment.

DEL1 JK-SHOT Militants shoot dead SPO, his wife & daughter in J&K Srinagar: Militants shot dead a special police officer, his wife and daughter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

DEL28 JK-SHOT-IGP 2 JeM militants, including foreigner, involved in killing of SPO, his family Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

DEL29 JK-2NDLD DRONES Alert soldiers thwart possible attack by drones on a military station in Jammu Jammu: A fresh attempt to attack a military installation with the help of drones was foiled by alert Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station who fired at the unmanned aerial vehicles that flew away, an incident that came hours after an IAF station saw the first terror attack using quadcopters.

Story continues

DEL45 JK-SHOT-2NDLD REAX J&K political parties condemn killing of cop, his family Srinagar: Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday condemned the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, calling it 'dastardly and cowardly' and a blot on the security scenario in the valley.

DEL47 JK-LET-ARREST J&K: Security forces arrest top LeT commander Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar, who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, was arrested on Monday, officials said.

DEL19 VACCINATIONS-INDIA India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Govt New Delhi: India has overtaken the US in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL31 VIRUS-COVISHIELD-EU Serum Institute asks govt to take up inclusion of Covishield in vaccination passport with EU New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) has requested the government to take up the matter of inclusion of Covishield vaccine in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with the European Union and other countries, citing this will affect students and business travellers and cause severe disruptions to the Indian and global economy.

BOM8 MH-COURT-NIA-LD EX-COP 'Antilia' bomb scare case: Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma sent in judicial custody till July 12 Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Monday remanded former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma in judicial custody till July 12 in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-LD IT RULES HC refuses to stay new IT rules regulating digital news media New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay the new Information Technology rules which seek to regulate digital news media, saying it was not in agreement with the petitioners on passing such an order at this stage.

LGD11 SC-SCHOOLS-LD DELHI SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order allowing pvt schools to levy development, annual fees New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year.

FOREIGN FGN8 BANGLA-LD EXPLOSION Powerful explosion in Dhaka kills seven, injures hundreds; police suspect gas leak Dhaka: A powerful explosion that destroyed an old three-storey building in a crowded area here in Bangladesh's capital and killed at least seven people and injured around 400 others may have been caused by a faulty gas line or gas cylinders, authorities said on Monday.

By Anisur Rahman FGN21 PAK-AFGHAN-TTP Pakistan says 5,000 TTP militants present in Afghanistan; Kabul denies Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday claimed that more than 5,000 militants of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present in Afghanistan, a day after Kabul denied the presence of the banned terror outfit in the war-torn country. By Sajjad Hussain PTI KJ KJ