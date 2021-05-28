HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM NATION DEL46 VIRUS-LD RAHUL PM responsible for second Covid wave, more to come if no vaccine strategy in place: Rahul New Delhi: Lashing out at the government for its Covid management, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “theatrics” responsible for the second coronavirus wave and warned of more waves to come at the current rate of vaccination.

DEL40 BJP-RAHUL Rahul's language, attempt to stoke fears on Covid show Congress behind toolkit: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Friday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid vaccination programme, saying the kind of language the Congress leader used and the way he tried to stoke 'fears' has confirmed that the 'toolkit' was produced by his party.

DEL34 MEA-VIRUS-LD ORIGIN India supports calls for detailed studies on origins of coronavirus New Delhi: India on Friday supported renewed global calls for a comprehensive investigation by the WHO into the origins of COVID-19, days after US President Joe Biden asked American intelligence agencies to find out how coronavirus emerged in China.

CAL9 OD-LD PM—CYCLONE PM reviews Cyclone Yaas damages, Odisha demands long term solutions Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reviewed the post-cyclone situation and damages caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state at a meeting here where Odisha government demanded long term solutions to mitigate problems of repeated cyclones and provision of disaster resilient power systems.

DEL41 DL-VIRUS LD UNLOCK Delhi unlock process to begin from May 31; factories, construction activities allowed for one week New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, starting with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday.

DEL42 UP-2ND LD HOOCH 11 people dead after consuming spurious liquor in Aligarh Aligarh (UP): Eleven people died on Friday and some more were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sold by a licensed vendor here, a senior official said.

BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-NCB-LD ARREST NCB arrests Sushant's flatmate from Hyderabad in drug case Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Siddhartha Pithani, a roommate of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, in a drug case linked to the Bollywood actor's death last year, an official said on Friday.

LEGAL LGD15 VIRUS-SC-LD ORPHANS Can't imagine how many children orphaned by COVID, says SC; directs states to identify, help them New Delhi: Observing that it cannot even imagine how many children in this large country have got orphaned due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court Friday directed the State authorities to immediately identify them and provide relief.

LGD6 DL-HC-TWITTER-IT RULES Plea in HC seeks directions to Twitter to comply with IT rules, appoint grievance officer New Delhi: Twitter has not complied with the Centre's IT Rules to appoint a resident grievance officer, a PIL alleged in the Delhi High Court on Friday and sought directions to the social media platform to comply without any delay.

FOREIGN FGN17 US-NSA-LD JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA; discusses India-US partnership, Indo-Pacific, climate change Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they held wide-ranging discussions and agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 US-SHOOTING-SIKH Indian-origin Sikh man killed in US rail yard shooting remembered as hero Los Angeles: Indian-origin Sikh Taptejdeep Singh, who was among the nine people killed in the latest horrific mass shooting incident in the US, has been hailed as a hero who lived by the values of service and protection of others, his family members said, as they tried to find comfort hearing how he spent his final moments helping his colleagues to safety.

BUSINESS DCM19 BIZ-GST COUNCIL-MEET GST Council meet begins, tax rate cut on COVID essentials, compensation to states on agenda New Delhi: The GST Council in its meeting on Friday would take up for discussion proposal for cut in the tax rate on COVID medicines, vaccines and oxygen equipments as well as means to make up for the shortfall in revenues promised to states.

SPORTS SPD7 SPO-CRI-VIRUS-ASHWIN Couldn't sleep for 8-9 days during IPL, had to pullout: Ashwin recalls his family's fight with COVID Mumbai: Ravichandran Ashwin had 'sleepless nights' inside the IPL bio-bubble when most of his family members were suffering from COVID-19 and said he 'had to' leave the tournament midway to help his close ones fight the deadly virus.

SPD6 SPO-OLY-BAD-BWF-IND Tokyo hopes end for Srikanth, Saina after BWF says no further events in qualifying window New Delhi: Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal's slim hopes of qualifying for Tokyo Games ended after the game's governing body (BWF) on Friday made it clear there will not be any change in the current ranking list and no further tournament will be held inside the qualification period. PTI TEAM TIR TIR