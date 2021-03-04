HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Surge in daily COVID-19 cases, India records over 17,000 new infections New Delhi: The daily new cases of COVID-19 in India were recorded above 17,000 after a little over a month taking the total tally of cases to 1,11,56,923, while the recoveries surged to 1,08,26,075, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL32 DL-CITIES-LD RANKING Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index New Delhi: Bengaluru was adjudged the most liveable among 111 cities in India in the government's 'Ease of Living Index' on Thursday, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Indore and Greater Mumbai.

DEL16 DEF-JAWANS-CONFERENCE PM to address conference of top military leadership; jawans to participate for the first time New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conference of the county's top military leadership in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday, which will also see the participation of jawans and junior commissioned officers (JCOs) for the first time, senior officials said.

MDS5 KL-POLLS-BJP-SREEDHARAN Kerala BJP pitches for making 'Metroman' Sreedharan NDA CM candidate Thiruvalla (Ker): BJP in Kerala on Thursday said it has requested the party's national leadership to declare 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate in Kerala in the coming assembly elections.

DEL15 JK-DELIMITATION Delimitation Commission gets one-year extension to conclude its task in J&K New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission, a panel for redrawing the parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, has got a one-year extension, a move indicating that the Assembly polls in the Union Territory would not be held anytime soon.

DEL33 RAIL-COD-RAILTEL Content on Demand service in trains to be launched this month: Official New Delhi: The much awaited Content on Demand (CoD) service in trains will be launched this month, a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel said on Thursday.

Story continues

DEL1 UP-AYODHYA-TEMPLE First extension of Ram Janmabhoomi premises; trust purchases 7,285-sq.ft land for Rs 1 crore Ayodhya (UP): The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased a 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises here, in accordance with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres, an official of the trust said on Thursday.

DEL 19 NAXAL-LD IED IED blast in Jharkhand kills 3 security personnel Ranchi: Three security personnel were killed and two injured in a Naxal-triggered IED blast in the forests of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.

CAL2 NL-NSCN(IM)-RAVI Naga peace talks back on table, statement made by Ravi in Assembly reckless: NSCN(IM) Kohima: Three weeks after Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N Ravi said in the Assembly that political negotiations have concluded, the NSCN(IM) has claimed that his assertion was 'reckless' and talks are back on the table.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-LD TANDAV Few OTT platforms at times show pornographic content: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that few over-the-top (OTT) platforms show some kind of pornographic content at times and there should be a mechanism to screen such programmes.

LGD14 DL-HC-LD COVID VACCINE Explain rationale behind classification for COVID-19 vaccination: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently as under the present system those above the age of 60 years or with comorbidities can receive vaccination.

BUSINESS DEL40 BIZ- LD EPFO INTEREST EPFO retains 8.5 pc interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday decided to retain 8.5 per cent annual rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the current financial year for its more than five crore active subscribers.

DCM5 BIZ-PETROL-SBI ECONOMISTS Petrol price can come down to Rs 75 if brought under GST, but there is lack of political will: SBI Economists Mumbai: Petrol price can go down to Rs 75 a litre across the country if brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but there is a lack of political will, which is keeping Indian oil product prices at one of the highest in the world, economists at SBI said on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN41 BANGLA-3RDLD JAISHANKAR Indo-Bangla ties a truly 360 degree partnership; PM Modi's planned visit to be very memorable: Jaishankar Dhaka: Describing India's ties with Bangladesh as a truly '360 degree partnership,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Dhaka later this month will surely be a 'very memorable' one.

SPORTS SPD16 SPO-CRI-IND-INNINGS India bowl out England for 205 on day one of 4th Test Ahmedabad: India bundled out England for 205 in their first innings after the visitors opted to bat on the opening day of the fourth and final Test, here on Thursday. PTI HDA