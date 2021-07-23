HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation: PAR20 LS-2NDLD ADJOURN Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over Pegasus row, farmers' issue New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following disruptions by Opposition parties which raised slogans on the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers' issue by gathering in the Well of the House on Friday.

PAR18 RS-3RD LD ADJOURN RS proceedings adjourned for the day amid oppn's protests over Pegasus snooping row New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row.

PAR19 RS-LD SUSPENSION TMC MP Santanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of session New Delhi: TMC MP Santanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining period of the monsoon session on Friday after a motion moved by the government was passed by the House.

DEL48 PB-3RDLD SIDHU Sidhu takes over as Punjab Cong chief; Amarinder says will work together for state's welfare Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took over as the new chief of the Punjab Congress at an event attended by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said they will work together for the state's welfare.

DEL41 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Top LeT commander among two terrorists gunned down in J-K's Sopore Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, including a top commander of the outfit, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

BOM12 MH-LD HOUSE COLLAPSE Four dead, seven injured as house collapses in Mumbai's Govandi Mumbai: Four persons were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a single-storey house collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early on Friday, a civic official said.

CAL3 WB-REPLIES-PARLIAMENT Mamata to scan, approve replies to parliamentary questions, says official Kolkata: Amid reports that her government's departments do not send answers to parliamentary questions on time, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to scan and approve all such replies filed by additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries among others before they are submitted, a senior official said.

Story continues

MDS7 TN-AIADMK-GOVT-MEKEDATU AIADMK flays DMK govt over NEET, Mekedatu; to hold state-wide demonstrations on July 28 Chennai: The main opposition AIADMK on Friday announced state-wide demonstrations on July 28 to draw the DMK government's attention to its poll promises, including rescinding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and seeking action to prevent construction of the Mekedatu dam.

Legal: LGD9 SC-SEBI Sebi consent not mandatory for compounding of offences under section 24A of Act: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday held that the consent of the market regulator Sebi is not mandatory for the compounding of offences under section 24A of the Sebi Act but taking views of the expert body is necessary.

LGD3 SC-LD TELECOM SC dismisses pleas of telecom majors alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the applications filed by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking rectification of the alleged errors in calculation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues payable by them.

Foreign: FGN26 CHINA-FLOODS-TOLL Death toll in central China floods rises to 51, losses mount to USD 10 billion Beijing: The death toll from the rain-triggered unprecedented floods in central China has risen to 51 with the official estimate of losses totalling about USD 10 billion, the state media reported on Friday. By K J M Varma FGN24 PAK-PEGASUS-INDIA Pakistan voices 'serious concern' over reports about India's alleged use of Pegasus spyware Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday voiced 'serious concern' over media reports about India allegedly eavesdropping on foreigners, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, using Israeli spyware Pegasus and urged the UN to thoroughly investigate the matter. By Sajjad Hussain FGN16 CHINA-XI-LD TIBET Chinese President Xi Jinping makes maiden visit to Tibetan town bordering Arunachal Pradesh Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located border town close to Arunachal Pradesh, during his first visit to Tibet, the official media reported on Friday. By K J M Varma. PTI AQS AQS