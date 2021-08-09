HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION PAR29 RS TAXATION LAWS BILL Rajya Sabha returns bill to end all retrospective taxation New Delhi: A bill that aims to end all retrospective taxes imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets was returned by Rajya Sabha on Monday amidst a walkout by the Congress, TMC and DMK.

PAR18 LS-4THLD ADJOURN Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protest by opposition members New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday amid continuous protests by opposition members over Pegasus snooping controversy and other issues.

DEL39 LD PM-KISAN PM transfers Rs 19,500 cr to nearly 10 cr farmers under PM-KISAN; money to help in current sowing New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiary farmers under the flagship scheme PM-KISAN and said the government is taking several steps to double the income of the farming community.

DEL29 CONG-TWITTER Cong accuses Twitter of violating freedom of expression New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended and a tweet deleted, the Congress on Monday accused Twitter of adopting 'double standards' and violating the freedom of expression 'under the diktat of the Modi government'.

CAL5 WB-MAMATA-LD-TRIPURA ATTACK Amit Shah behind attacks on Abhishek, TMC activists in Tripura: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had orchestrated the recent attacks on her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party workers, and asserted that she won't be cowed down by such acts.

DES24 DL-VIDEO-SLOGANS-FIR Delhi: Anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar, FIR filed New Delhi: A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here is being widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday, officials said.

BOM6 MP-CM-BJP COVID-19 can't harm MP where 'Shiv' is CM: BJP gen secy Chugh Bhopal: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said the coronavirus cannot harm Madhya Pradesh where the chief minister is 'Shiv' and the state party unit chief is 'Vishnu'.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-LD OXYGEN SC seeks action taken report from Centre on recommendations of National Task Force on Oxygen New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to submit within two weeks the action taken report (ATR) on implementing the suggestions of of the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD10 SC-VIRUS-LD VACCINE SC notice to Centre, others on plea seeking disclosure of data on COVID vaccines' clinical trials New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre, Bharat Biotech, SII and others to respond to a plea seeking directions for disclosure of data on clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines as also on post-jab cases.

LGD13 DL-COURT-UNNAO 'Go out only when necessary, inform security': Delhi court to Unnao rape survivor New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the Unnao rape survivor, who has been provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), to step out only when necessary until the case is over and inform her personal security officers before going out.

FOREIGN FGN17 UK-LD NIRAV MODI UK High Court grants Nirav Modi permission to appeal on depression, suicide risk grounds London: A High Court judge in London on Monday granted fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi permission to appeal against a magistrates' court order in favour of extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering before the Indian courts on mental health and human rights grounds. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 PAK-AFGHAN-CONFERENCE Pakistan to host regional conference on Afghanistan: Report Islamabad: Pakistan is likely to host a regional conference on Afghanistan as part of a diplomatic push to prevent a civil war in the war-torn neighbouring country, according to a media report on Monday. By Sajjad Hussain