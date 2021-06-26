HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, June 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL33 DL-OXYGEN-GULERIA It's an interim report, oxygen needs change from day-to-day: AIIMS chief on oxygen controversy New Delhi: Amid controversy over a report on Delhi's oxygen needs submitted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel headed by him, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said it is an interim one and oxygen requirements are dynamic and change from day-to-day.

DEL37 BIZ-FARMPROTEST-TOMAR Tomar appeals farmers to end 7-month long protest, says ready to resume talks New Delhi: As farmers' protest against the new farm laws entered eighth month, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday appealed to protesting farmers to end their agitation while saying that the government is ready to resume talks on the provisions of three legislations.

DEL29 PM-LD AYODHYA PM says Ayodhya should manifest finest of our traditions, developmental transformations New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya and asserted that the temple town in Uttar Pradesh should manifest the 'the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations'.

DEL27 ED-DESHMUKH-5THLD SUMMON Summoned by ED in money laundering case, ex-minister Anil Deshmukh seeks fresh date for appearance Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has sought a fresh date for appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had summoned him for questioning on Saturday in a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to his resignation in April, officials said.

DEL28 DL-OXYGEN-KEJRIWAL Corona will win if stakeholders fight with each other: Kejriwal after oxygen controversy New Delhi: Seeking to move on from the controversy over a Supreme Court appointed panel report on Delhi's oxygen demand, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called for everyone to work together to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen in the next Covid wave.

DEL34 JK-LD-POLITICS-ABDULLAHS Upon return from Delhi, Farooq says 'level of mistrust' in JK, Omar demands statehood before polls Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah Saturday said there was 'a level of mistrust' in Jammu and Kashmir and it was for the Centre to remove it, even as his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood before holding Assembly polls.

BOM7 MH-OBC QUOTA-FADNAVIS Will retire from politics if BJP fails to bring back political reservation for OBCs: Fadnavis Nagpur: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said his party will restore reservation for OBCs in local bodies if given power, and if not, he will retire from politics.

LEGAL LGD4 CJI-DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY CJI writes to law minister seeking steps to resolve poor digital connectivity in rural, remote areas New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has written to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking steps to resolve the poor digital connectivity in rural, tribal, remote and hilly areas that is 'adversely impacting the pace of justice delivery'.

LGD3 DL-COURT-REPUBLIC DAY VIOLENCE R-day violence: Court grants interim protection from arrest to Lakha Sidhana New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with his alleged involvement in violence which ensued at the Red Fort here on Republic Day.

FGN19 US-AFGHAN-LD BIDEN 'We're going to stick with you': US President Biden assures Afghan leaders Washington: President Joe Biden has told his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani that the people of Afghanistan 'are going to have to decide their future' but assured him that the US is going to 'stick with you' even after the American troops leave the war-torn nation by September. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 PAK-US-IMRAN KHAN Pakistan seeks 'civilised' and 'even-handed' relationship with US like the one that exists between America and India: Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan is seeking a 'civilised' and 'even-handed' relationship with Washington like the one that existed between the US and the UK or with India 'right now', Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, underlining the role Islamabad could play in the region, including in Afghanistan after America leaves the war-torn country. By Sajjad Hussain.