HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION BOM6 GJ-LOCAL POLLS Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress Ahmedabad: The BJP gained a lead by winning 2,085 seats, while the Congress won 602 seats so far across various municipalities, district and taluka panchayats in Gujarat where results for 2,771 seats out of the total 8,474 were declared till 1 pm on Tuesday.

DEL26 VIRUS-POSITIVITY RATE COVID-19: Five states account for over 84 per cent of total active infections New Delhi: India's total COVID-19 active cases stand at 1.68 lakh with five states accounting for 84.16 per cent of the active infections, while six states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL25 BIZ- 2NDLD-PM-MARITIME SUMMIT PM says $82 bn being invested in ports, invites global firms to be part of India's growth trajectory New Delhi: India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035, raise share of clean renewable energy source in maritime sector, develop waterways, augment seaplane services and boost tourism around lighthouses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday urging global players to make India a 'preferred investment destination'.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,286 infections, 91 fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,24,527 with 12,286 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,98,921, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

MDS10 KL-MANMOHAN-LD DEMONETISATION Unemployment high in India due to govt's 'ill considered demonetisation decision': Manmohan Singh Thiruvananthapuram: Attacking the Centre, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said unemployment is high in the country and its informal sector is in shambles following the 'ill considered demonetisation decision' taken by the BJP-led government in 2016.

Story continues

LEGAL LGD7 SC-KANGANA Kangana Ranaut moves SC seeking transfer of cases from Mumbai to Shimla New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of cases pending against them in Mumbai to a court in Shimla, alleging there would be threat to their lives if the trial proceeds there because of “personal vendetta” of Shiv Sena leaders against them.

LGD5 DL-HC-VIOLENCE-COMPENSATION Delhi riots: HC asks AAP govt to reply on inadequate compensation for kids’ death New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi government on a plea by parents of two children, who lost their lives during the communal violence in north east Delhi last year, challenging an assistance scheme to help the riot victims as it provides inadequate compensation for the death of minors.

FOREIGN FGN27 UNHRC-INDIA-PAK India tells Pakistan to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism Geneva: India said on Tuesday that Pakistan, a country in dire economic situation, should stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism and end institutionalised violation of human rights of its minority and other communities.

FGN23 US-LD H1B Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban Washington: The Biden administration has indicated that it is still undecided on ending the Trump-era ban on issuing new H-1B visas, with the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserting that the US government's top priority is the acute needs of individuals fleeing persecution. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 PAK-INDIGO-KARACHI-LD FLIGHT Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after medical emergency Karachi/New Delhi: An Indigo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday morning after a passenger on board fell sick and later died. PTI SNE