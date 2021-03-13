HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL13 AVI-DGCA-AIRLINES Deboard passengers not wearing mask 'properly' despite repeated warnings: DGCA tells airlines Mumbai: Seeking to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by air travellers, aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday asked airlines to deboard passengers who do not wear their mask 'properly' despite repeated warnings.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES With 24,882 new infections, India records highest single-day spike so far this year New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest so far this year, which took the caseload to 1,13,33,728, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL10 VIRUS-NEW WAVE-SCIENTISTS May not be new wave yet, vaccination plus Covid protocol key to quell surge in cases: scientists New Delhi: With India recording the highest number of daily novel coronavirus cases in 83 days on Saturday, the country could be heading towards a new wave that scientists say can be quelled by vaccinating the maximum number of people and following COVID-appropriate behaviour. By Vishwam Sankaran DEL18 PM-LANKA PM Modi, Lankan Prez discuss topical developments, cooperation in multilateral forums New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

CAL7 WB-YASHWAT SINHA-LD TMC Former union minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says democracy is in peril Kolkata: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime, on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress days ahead of the high-octane West Bengal assembly polls.

MDS5 TN-DMK-MANIFESTO DMK releases poll manifesto, promises 75 per cent jobs for locals in TN Chennai: The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday released its party's manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections in the state, making a slew of promises including free computer tablets with data card for students and a law to provide 75 percent of jobs in the state to locals.

Story continues

DEL12 DL-AMBANI-VEHICLE-PROBE Ambani bomb scare: Cops reach Tihar Jail to question terror convict on mobile phone recovery New Delhi: A team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday reached Tihar Jail to question Tehseen Akhtar, who was arrested in 2014 when he was heading proscribed terror group Indian Mujahideen, in connection with the recovery of a mobile phone from his barrack, officials said.

BOM3 MP-VIRUS-NIGHT CURFEW-CHOUHAN COVID-19: Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Chouhan Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts.

CAL1 WB-COAL SCAM-ARREST Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.

DES4 ENV-COMMISSION Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation New Delhi: The central government's Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.

LEGAL BOM10 MH-COURT-2NDLD WAZE Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt Mumbai: Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in neighbouring Thane district.

BUSINESS DCM5 BIZ-GOVT-VEHICLES-REGISTRATION Renewal of registration for 15-yr old govt vehicles to stop from Apr 1, 2022: Draft notification New Delhi: The government departments will not be able to renew registration of their vehicles older than 15 years from April 1, 2022, if a proposal in this regard issued by the the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is finalised.

DCM3 BIZ-THAKUR-ECONOMY Indian economy looking at 'V-shaped' recovery: Anurag Thakur Mumbai: There are green shoots visible in various sectors of the economy and the country is already looking at a 'V-shaped' recovery, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

FOREIGN FGN12 US-LD H1B-VISA Biden admin to reconsider objections to H-1B visas during Trump regime Washington: The Biden administration has said it is willing to reconsider the objections or adverse decisions to foreign workers on visas like H-1B, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals, due to the three policy memos by the previous Trump regime which now have been rescinded. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 QUAD-US-CHINA-NSA Leaders of Quad discuss 'challenge' posed by China: US National Security Advisor Washington: Leaders of the US, India, Australia and Japan did discuss the 'challenge' posed by China during the first meeting of the Quad, and they made clear that none of them have any 'illusions' about Beijing, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. By Lalit K Jha. PTI HDA