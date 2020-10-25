HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL19 MODI-LD MANN KI BAAT Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi New Delhi: Asserting that India stands firmly with its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to light a 'diya' at their homes to honour security forces guarding the country's borders while they celebrate festivals.

DEL17 DEF-RAJNATH-LD LAC India wants end to border tension with China but will not cede an inch of land: Rajnath New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India wants an end to the border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, but at the same time asserted that Indian soldiers will never allow even an inch of the country to be taken away by anyone.

BOM20 MH-RSS-LD BHAGWAT India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Bhagwat Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, adding the world is aware of that country's expansionist designs.

DEL23 VIRUS-RECOVERY RATE COVID-19: Recovery rate touches 90 pc; only 8.5 pc of total caseload active in India New Delhi: With a total of 70,78,123 people having recuperated from COVID-19, the national recovery rate for the disease has touched 90 per cent, while 62,077 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours as against 50,129 new cases of the infection reported in the same period, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL25 CBI-CHILDABUSE Mumbai man posed as film star to lure minors online, sold child porn to international 'clients': CBI New Delhi: The CBI has booked a Mumbai-based small time TV artist for allegedly running an international racket of selling sexually explicit content comprising minors from abroad, obtained by enticing and blackmailing them on Instagram, officials said Sunday.

CAL4 BH-POLL-SHOT Bihar poll: Sheohar candidate, supporter shot dead; attacker lynched Sheohar: A Janata Dal Rashtravadi party candidate and one of his supporters were shot dead during their poll campaign in Bihar's Sheohar, while the suspected attacker was also lynched, police said on Sunday.

CAL9 WB-TMC-DIGITAL CAMPAIGN TMC launches 'Mark Yourself safe fromBJP' digital campaign Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has launched a digital campaign 'Mark Yourself safe from BJP' from the alleged wrongdoings of the saffron party in the country In a bid to corner it ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-MINORITIES Plea in SC seeks transfer of petitions challenging minority status of five communities New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of all pending petitions before various high courts challenging the validity of the Centre's 26-year-old notification declaring five communities -- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsees -- as minorities.

LGD2 UP-COURT-NAWAZUDDIN Actor Nawazuddin gets stay against arrest from HC in molestation case filed by wife: Lawyer Muzaffarnagar: The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay against the arrest of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a molestation case filed here by his estranged wife against him and his four family members, according to his counsel.

BUSINESS DCM12 BIZ-PF-INVESTMENT Recognised PFs can invest in 'A' or higher rated securities: CBDT New Delhi: The Income Tax department has allowed recognised provident funds to invest in 'A' or higher-rated debt securities, a move which will give them flexibility to retain their current investments in bonds even where such papers have been downgraded.

DCM18 BIZ-SEAPLANES-MANDAVIYA Maiden seaplane service to take off on Oct 31 from Sabarmati riverfront: Mandaviya New Delhi: India's maiden seaplane service is likely to take off from Sabarmati riverfront to the Statue of Unity on October 31 if all goes as per plans, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

DCM2 BIZ-AUDI-VIRUS COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back luxury car segment in India by 5-7 yrs: Audi New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard the luxury car segment in India, taking it back by five to seven years, and it will take two to three years to reach the levels witnessed around 2014-2015, according to a top official of German auto major Audi.

