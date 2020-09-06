HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in India in single day New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 41 lakh with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while 31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL25 VIRUS-DISTRICT CASES Five states, one UT with high COVID-19 caseload asked to scale up testing New Delhi: The Centre has asked 5 states and one UT from where 35 districts have been reporting high active COVID-19 caseload and fatality rate to strengthen containment measures and scale up testing to bring down positivity rate below five per cent.

DEL14 SUSHANT-NCB-2NDLD RHEA Sushant case: Rhea appears before NCB for questioning in drugs case Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE CBI probe: Sushant's sister Meetu reaches DRDO guest house Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh reached the DRDO guest house here on Sunday afternoon in connection with the CBI's probe into the case of the actor's death, a police official said.

MDS6 KL-LD-BHARATI Kesavananda Bharati petitioner in landmark judgement on 'basic structure' of Constitution is dead Kasaragod (Kerala): Kesavananda Bharati, on whose petition the Supreme Court delivered the landmark judgement on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution, died here on Sunday.

LGD2 BHARATI-JUDGEMENT Landmark SC judgement on basic structure of Constitution came on Bharati's plea New Delhi: The acclaimed “basic structure” doctrine, which clipped the widest power of Parliament to amend the Constitution and simultaneously gave judiciary the authority to review any amendment, came into being in 1973 while deciding a case of Kerala seer Kesavananda Bharati. By Sanjeev Kumar DEL23 MOE-NEET After JEE Main, National Testing Agency gears up for medical entrance NEET New Delhi: After JEE Main, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now gearing up for conducting medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered.

DEL30 HEALTH-DIGITAL MISSION-SURVEY 60% respondents favour availing ‘Digital Health ID’ but don’t want to share personal data: Survey New Delhi: Around 60 per cent of respondents favoured availing ‘Digital Health ID' to be created under the Centre's National Digital Health Mission, but do not want to share sensitive personal data beyond health and medical records, a recent survey said.

DEL13 RAHUL-GST GST second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the NDA's Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not a tax system but an 'attack' on India's poor and on its small and medium businesses, and urged all to stand against it.

DEL29 BANGLA-SMUGGLER-LD KILLED Bangaldeshi man smuggling Phensedyl killed along border in WB: BSF Kolkata: A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead after Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired from a pump action gun to thwart a smuggling bid along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, the force said Sunday.

DEL27 VIRUS-IIT-RESEARCH IIT Guwahati researchers design engineered surfaces to detect, prevent coronavirus New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati have developed methods to detect and prevent the novel coronavirus using bio-interface interactions between the virus and the surface spike protein.

FOREIGN FGN11 RAJNATH-IRAN-2NDLD MEETING Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discusses bilateral ties, regional security with Iranian counterpart Tehran: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he had a 'very fruitful' meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

FGN15 BANGLA-HASINA-MUKHERJEE Hasina pays tributes to Mukherjee in Bangladesh parliament Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to India's former president Pranab Mukherjee and said he was a true friend of Bangladesh, as the country's Parliament adopted a condolence motion over his death. By Anisur Rahman FGN12 BANGLA-MOSQUE-LD TOLL Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC explosion rises to 24 Dhaka: The death toll from an explosion of air conditioners in a mosque on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka rose to 24, with three more victims succumbing to their injuries on Sunday, doctors said. By Anisur Rahman FGN8 CHINA-SPACECRAFT China's reusable spacecraft makes successful landing Beijing: China's reusable experimental spacecraft, which was launched into orbit two days ago, successfully returned to its predetermined landing site on Sunday. By K J M Varma. PTI NSD