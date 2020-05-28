HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:30PM

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:30pm: TOP NEWS: LGD18 VIRUS-SC-3RD LD MIGRANTS SC directs states not to charge fare from stranded migrant workers; orders they be given food New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday directed that no fare for travel either by train or bus be charged from migrant workers, stranded across the country following the COVID-19 lockdown and want to return to their destinations, and said they be provided food and water.

DEL35 JK-LD IED Vehicle-borne IED blast averted in Pulwama: police Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday averted a major tragedy as they foiled a bid to set up a car-borne IED, containing about 45 kgs of explosives, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL45 VIRUS-QUARANTINE Nearly 23 lakh people in quarantine across India: Govt New Delhi: Nearly 23 lakh people, who have moved within the country or arrived from international destinations during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are currently in quarantine facilities arranged by states and union territories. By Achinta Borah NATION: DEL53 NIA-CHARGESHEET NIA files charge sheet against narco-terrorist in heroin seizure case Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed the first supplementary charge sheet against a narco-terrorist, who was among 17 people arrested for their alleged involvement in an international drug racket operating from Pakistan and Afghanistan and funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL24 LOCKDOWN-LD MEET Cab secy holds meeting with municipal commissioners, DMs of 13 COVID-19 hit cities, chief secy of all states, UTs New Delhi: Ahead of the completion of nationwide lockdown 4.0, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday held a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 COVID-19 hit cities in the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, officials said.

DEL39 CONG-LD SPEAKUP CAMPAIGN Entire country heard cries of migrants but not govt: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the entire country has heard the cries of pain of migrants 'except the government' and urged the Centre to unlock its coffers to help those affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

DES24 DL-LOCUST-ADVISORY Delhi govt issues advisory in view of possible locust attack New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked authorities concerned to spray insecticides and pesticides on standing crops, vegetation, gardens and orchards to prevent a probable attack of desert locusts in Delhi.

DEL52 RAILWAY-VENDORS Not ready to open food stalls on rly platforms yet; urge officials to not pressure us: Vendors New Delhi: The Railways Food Vending Association has said it is not ready to begin services on platforms due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and urged officials not to pressure it into opening stalls.

DEL42 MIGRANTS-LD LANE-EXPERIENCE First flight, brush with fame, generous boss: migrants reach Patna after ‘ride’ of a lifetime Patna/New Delhi: Would they be allowed to enter with slippers? What would happen when the plane takes off? Would they be safe? The questions raced through the minds of 10 migrants on Thursday as they readied to fly home from New Delhi to Bihar, an unforgettable first flight made possible by the generosity of their employer, a farmer in the national capital. By Bunty Tyagi LEGAL: LGD15 UP-COURT-BABRI CBI court to record statements of Babri mosque demolition accused from June 4 Lucknow: The special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case is set to record the statements of the accused, who include BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, from June 4 onwards.

LGD12 DL-HC-LD NAVLAKHA NIA acted in haste in taking Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has pulled up the probe agency, NIA, for acting in “unseemly haste” in taking away civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, from the national capital to Mumbai even when his interim bail plea was pending here.

BUSINESS: DCM37 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-POWER DEMAND Power demand perks up as mercury soars, industrial activities rise New Delhi: Heat wave coupled with higher commercial and industrial activities under lockdown 4.0 has pushed peak power demand closer to the normal level this week as compared to May last year.

