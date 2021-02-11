HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION PAR25 DEF-SINOINDIA-LD RAJNATH India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake areas in Ladakh; disengagement to be phased and verifiable, says Rajnath New Delhi: India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a 'phased, coordinated and verifiable' manner, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a nine-month border standoff.

DEL41 UKD-FLOOD-3RD LD RESCUE Rising waters interrupt rescue effort, operation resumes after all-clear Tapovan (U'khand)/New Delhi: The water level in the Dhauliganga river surged again briefly on Thursday, forcing rescue workers to stop for some time their operation to reach the over 30 people trapped in the Tapovan hydel project tunnel after the flash flood four days ago.

DEL42 PM-BJP-LD MPs We value consensus, don't believe in political untouchability: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the BJP does not believe in political untouchability and values consensus in politics, as he noted that his government has bestowed state honours on even the ruling party's political rivals to acknowledge their service to the nation.

PAR27 RS-BUDGET-LD CHIDAMBARAM Budget for the rich, of the rich, by the rich: Chidambaram New Delhi: The Congress tore into the government in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for presenting a 'disappointing' budget, with former finance minister P Chidambaram describing it as a 'budget for the rich, of the rich and by the rich' that is meant for only 'one per cent of India's population that controls 73 per cent of the country's wealth'.

DEL30 FARMERS-PILOT-INTERVIEW Don't make it prestige issue;repeal farm laws,draft afresh after consulting farmers: Pilot to Centre New Delhi: Urging the Centre not to make the agri laws a 'prestige issue', senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday asserted that the government must let go of its 'stubbornness' to immediately repeal the legislations, and said that when the BJP could not convince its allies like the Akali Dal and the RLP on the issue, how can it expect the farmers to accept the laws. By Asim Kamal CAL17 WB-LD SHAH-MAMATA Bengal polls to be fought between Modi's 'Vikas' and Mamata's 'Vinash' models: Shah Coochbehar (WB): Branding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 'failed administrator', Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be a contest between Narendra Modi's 'development model' and her 'destruction model'.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,923 fresh cases, 108 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday.

BOM7 MH-GOVERNOR-LD FLIGHT Maha governor denied nod to travel in state plane to Dehradun Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was scheduled to travel by a state government aircraft to Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Thursday, but the permission to use the plane was not granted even as the governor had boarded the aircraft, sources said.

DES3 JK-SHUTDOWN Shutdown in Kashmir to mark JKLF founder's 37th death anniversary Srinagar: Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Thursday due to a shutdown to mark the 37th death anniversary of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on this day in 1984, officials said.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-LD ACTIVIST SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi's bail plea in anti-CAA protests case New Delhi: The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in a Guwahati jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

BUSINESS DEL15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price close to Rs 88-mark in Delhi, diesel near Rs 85-level in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price in the national capital closed in on record Rs 88 per litre mark while diesel neared Rs 85 in Mumbai after rates across the country were hiked for the third day in a row on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT US Senate begins Trump's impeachment trial, Democrats make their case against ex-president Washington: Prosecutors at Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial have laid out a strong case against the former president, showing previously undisclosed and chilling security camera footage of the mayhem that erupted at the US Capitol last month after a pro-Trump mob smashed their way into the building and posed a threat to the lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-BIDEN-LD XI In his first call with Xi, Biden conveys concerns over China's unfair economic practices, assertive actions Washington/Beijing:US President Joe Biden has expressed his 'fundamental concerns' about China's coercive and unfair economic practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and increasingly assertive actions in the region, as he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time since taking office. By Lalit K Jha & K J M Varma. PTI HDA