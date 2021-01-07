HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm.

FGN50 US-4THLD PROTEST Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 dead in violence Washington: In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election. By Lalit K Jha FGN76 US-TRUMP-BIDEN Trump pledges 'orderly' transfer of power to Biden on January 20 Washington: Outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that there will be an 'orderly' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.

DEL3 PM Democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests: PM at riots in US New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his distress at the rioting and violence by angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington DC, asserting that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests DEL12 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE HIKE Petrol price at all-time high, diesel crosses Rs 81 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday scaled to an all-time high of Rs 84.20 per litre in the national capital after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates for the second day in a row.

NATION DEL22 PM-HR-LD CORRIDOR PM dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

DEL23 DL-FARMERS-LD MARCH Ahead of talks with govt, farmers take out tractor march against farm laws New Delhi: Ahead of talks with the government, thousands of farmers on Thursday took out tractor-march from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three agriculture laws amid heavy police deployment.

DEL32 JK-LD INDUSTRIAL POLICY LG announces new industrial development scheme worth Rs 28,400 cr for J-K Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced a new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level.

DEL20 CONG-AIYAR-INTERVIEW Jumbo committees will not adversely impact Cong in TN; bring various factions together: Aiyar New Delhi: The jumbo committees formed in the Congress' Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the assembly polls are not going to adversely impact the party as the move brings various factions together, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Thursday and predicted a 'strong walkover' for the DMK-Congress alliance over the AIADMK in the upcoming elections. By Asim Kamal DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 20,346 new cases, 222 deaths; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surpassed one crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday.

CAL3 WB-GANGULY-LD DISCHARGE Sourav Ganguly 'absolutely fine', discharged from hospital Kolkata: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly returned home on Thursday after spending five days in hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-MLAS-LD MERGER SC issues notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on pleas against merger of BSP MLAs with Congress New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and others on two separate pleas against the merger of all six BSP MLAs into the ruling Congress legislature party in the state.

LGD7 VIRUS-SC-LD FARMERS SC expresses concern over large gathering of farmers during COVID-19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Centre whether farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi borders were “protected” against the virus.

FOREIGN FGN78 US-CONGRESS-VOTE-LD BIDEN Joint session of US Congress certifies Biden's electoral victory over Trump Washington: A Joint Session of the US Congress on Thursday formally certified the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden as the next US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President in the November 3 election. By Lalit K Jha FGN64 US-PROTEST-LD RESIGNATIONS US deputy NSA, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, WH dy press secy resign after US Capitol protest Washington: US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following the violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. By Lalit K Jha FGN82 PAK-JEM-AZHAR Pakistan's anti-terrorism court issues arrest warrant for JeM chief Masood Azhar Lahore: In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the charges of terror financing. By M Zulqernain. PTI HDA