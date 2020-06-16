Highlights at 5.15 pm

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL71 SINOINDIA-BORDER-4THLD FACEOFF Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley New Delhi: An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years and signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region.

DEL22 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Cases in India climb to 3,43,091; death toll 9,900 New Delhi: India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL54 CONG-SINOINDIA-LD BORDER Cong terms death of 3 Indian army men 'shocking', asks govt to brief political parties New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed as shocking and unacceptable the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops and said the development is a matter of serious national concern.

DEL67 VIRUS-PM-OPENING REMARKS Fight against COVID-19 fine example of cooperative federalism: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the fight against COVID-19 is a fine example of cooperative federalism in which the Centre and the states are working together to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

MDS6 SINOINDIA-DEVEGOWDA Reports from Ladakh disturbing, PM, Defence Minister should present clear picture: Deve Gowda Bengaluru: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue.

DEL24 SONIA-PM-LD PETROL Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the hike in fuel prices, saying the government's decision to increase them during the coronavirus crisis is 'wholly insensitive' and 'ill-advised'.

DEL72 VIRUS-US-LD VENTILATORS US hands over 1st shipment of 100 ventilators to India as COVID-19 assistance New Delhi: The US on Tuesday handed over to India 100 ventilators, valued at about USD 1.2 million, as part of President Donald Trump's offer of assistance to New Delhi in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOM8 MH-SENA-LD CONGRESS Sena likens Cong to 'old creaking cot', says govt is stable Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday called its ally Congress an 'old creaking cot' following the Sonia Gandhi-led party grumbling about not having enough say in the ruling coalition, but also asserted that there was no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-MENTAL ILLNESS-INSURANCE SC seeks Centre, IRDA’s reply on plea for inclusion of mental illness in insurance policies New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the Centre and the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA) on a plea alleging violation of provisions of Mental health law, which deals with right to equality and non-discrimination.

LGD7 SC-CONTEMPT-BAR SC refuses to entertain plea against contempt notice, asks Bar leader to move to Guj HC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of the president of advocates' body GHCAA challenging the contempt notice issued by the Gujarat High Court against him after taking cognizance of his alleged “scurrilous” remarks against court and its registry there.

LGD5 SC-CANDIDATES SC stays HC order on reserved category candidate migrating to general quota New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision on migration of OBC candidate to unreserved category.

BUSINESS DEL70 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee drops 17 paise to fresh 6-week low on border tension with China Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 17 paise to close at a fresh six-week low of 76.20 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid escalation in border tension with China.

FOREIGN FGN27 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER-LD FACEOFF China accuses Indian soldiers of violating consensus Beijing: China on Tuesday alleged that the Indian troops twice crossed the border line on June 15 for 'illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel' which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides, hours after the Indian Army said the violent face-off took place between the troops during the 'de-escalation process' in the Galwan Valley. By K J M Varma PTI HMB