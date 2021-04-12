Highlights at 5.15 pm

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL30 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19: India overtakes Brazil with second highest number of cases New Delhi: India has surpassed Brazil to record the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,35,27,717, as a record 1,68,912 new infections were reported in a day.

DEL23 VACCINE-SPUTNIK-APPROVAL Expert panel recommends granting approval to COVID vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in India New Delhi: An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting approval to Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in the country with certain conditions, sources said.

DEL16 UKD-KUMBH-ROYAL BATH Kumbh Mela: Thousands take dip in Ganga on Shahi Snan amid rising COVID cases Dehradun: Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, thousands of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas flouted COVID-19 norms and converged at Har Ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second royal bath of the Kumbh Mela on Monday.

CAL18 WB-PM-LD RALLY Mamata 'clean bowled', her entire team asked to leave field: Modi Bardhaman/Kalyani: Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on course to being wiped out.

CAL17 WB-POLL-MAMATA Those threatening of more Cooch Behar-like killings should be banned politically: Mamata Ranaghat (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an apparent jibe at state BJP leaders, said on Monday that those threatening of more Cooch Behar-like killings should be banned politically.

CAL19 WB-POLL-LD SHAH TMC spreading lies about NRC, it will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit Shah Kalimpong/Dhupguri (WB): Seeking to allay fears created among the people of the hills by TMC's 'lies', Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas.

BOM10 MH-VIRUS-EXAMS-POSTPONED COVID-19 surge: Maha govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

BOM6 MH-PAWAR-SURGERY Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said.

LEGAL BOM12 GJ-HC-VIRUS-LD GOVT Reality contrary to Guj govt's claims:HC on COVID-19 situation Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court pulled up the state government on Monday over the COVID-19 situation in the state and problems being faced by citizens, saying the reality is contrary to what the government claims.

LGD8 SC-RIZVI SC terms plea for removing 26 verses of Quran as 'absolutely frivolous', imposes Rs 50K cost New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday termed as 'absolutely frivolous' a petition filed by former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi seeking removal of 26 verses from holy Quran and dismissed it with a cost of Rs 50,000.

LGD3 VIRUS-SC-LD HEARING SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time, 44 staffers test positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: Supreme Court judges would hold court from their residences on Monday and the benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning as around 44 staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

BUSINESS DEL33 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex crashes 1,708 pts as virus wave hammers Street; investors lose Rs 8.77 lakh cr Mumbai: The Sensex plummeted 1,708 points while the Nifty crashed below the 14,350-level on Monday as investors pressed the panic button amid the massive second wave of COVID-19 infections across the country.

FOREIGN FGN20 PAK-ACTIVIST-DEATH Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, journalist I A Rehman dies Lahore: Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and journalist I A Rehman, a strong voice for the country's minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of 90, according to his family.

SPORTS SPF3 SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE-IND Dominant India crush Argentina 3-0 to jump to 4th spot in FIH Pro League Buenos Aires: The Indian men's hockey team registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the second match of the FIH Pro League here to jump to the fourth spot in the points table. PTI HMB