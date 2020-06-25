HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.15 PM

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm.

NATION DEL15 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers 16,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll rises by 418 New Delhi: India registered its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, recording more than 16,000 coronavirus infections, to push the overall tally to 4.73 lakh as the number of fatalities also jumped by 418, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL26 ISRO-LD SIVAN Pvt sector to be allowed to build rockets, provide launch services: ISRO chief Sivan New Delhi: In a major reform in the India's space arena, the private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services, ISRO chief K Sivan said on Thursday.

DEL34 POL-BJP-LD EMERGENCY BJP leaders target Congress on Emergency anniversary New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging it still suffered from the 'Emergency mindset' and the interests of 'one family' prevailed over those of the party and the country.

DEL19 VIRUS-LD IITB-ONLINE IIT-Bombay to go completely online next semester, other IITS likely to follow suit New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay will go completely online next semester in view of the COVID-19 pandemic so there is no “compromise on the safety and well being” of students, its director said on Thursday DEL32 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in JK Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

MDS1 TN-VIRUS-NAVY Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19 Ramanathapuram (TN): Over 30 personnel attached to Naval Air Station INS Parundu here have tested positive for coronavirus, district officials said on Thursday, but the forward operating base was 'operational', Defence sources in Chennai said. DEL47 DL-2NDLD MONSOON Monsoon onset declared in Delhi, but rainfall to remain subdued New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in the national capital, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

MH-PATANJALI-LD MINISTER Maha won't allow 'spurious' medicine sale: Minister to Ramdev Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy over Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurveda introducing a 'cure' for coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday warned the yoga guru that the state government won't allow sale of 'spurious' medicines.

CAL2 AR-VIRUS-DEATH First COVID-19 death in Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality after a 43-year-old woman succumbed to the disease, while two new coronavirus cases have been reported, taking the northeast state's tally to 160, officials said on Thursday.

BOM10 MH-BJP MLC-FIR Pune: FIR against BJP MLC over remarks against Sharad Pawar Pune: Police here in Maharashtra registered an FIR against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday in connection with his remarks against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said.

BOM7 GJ-VIRUS-POLICE-LEAVE No leave for Guj cops as personnel required for Unlock-1: Govt Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Home Department has asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officers not to grant any leave to the police personnel, saying that their presence was necessary for the effective implementation of Unlock-1.

LEGAL DELHI LGD13 VIRUS-SC-LD CBSE EXAMS Class X, XII exams of CBSE, ICSE Boards cancelled, SC informed New Delhi: The remaining CBSE and ICSE Board examinations for classes X and XII, scheduled to be held in July, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN18 UN-US-PAK-REAX US report on Pak terror safe haven: UN chief expects all members to abide by UNSC resolutions United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects all member states to 'live up' to their obligations under the relevant Security Council resolutions, his spokesperson has said, after a US report noted that Pakistan remains a safe haven for terrorists as it did not take actions against JeM founder Masood Azhar. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 UK-SINO-INDIA UK PM terms Sino-India standoff ‘very serious, worrying situation’; calls for dialogue London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on India and China to engage in dialogue to sort out their border issues as he described the escalation in eastern Ladakh as “a very serious and worrying situation” which the UK is closely monitoring. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS DCM19 BIZ-HUL-FAIR LOVELY HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely New Delhi: FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it will drop word 'Fair' from its popular skin care brand Fair & Lovely, citing its commitment towards a more inclusive vision of beauty.

SPF9 SPO-CRI-LANKA-MINISTER After declaring SL sold 2011 WC final to India, Lankan minister says it's his suspicion Colombo: After asserting that the 2011 World Cup final was 'sold' by 'certain parties' in Sri Lanka to India, the island nation's former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has now called his claim a 'suspicion' that he wants investigated.