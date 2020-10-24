HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:10 PM

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:10 pm: NATION BOM7 GJ-PM-LD PROJECTS Govt taking steps to strengthen agriculture sector: Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government is taking initiatives to strengthen the agriculture sector in the country so that farmers do not have to face any trouble.

DEL21 VIRUS-EC-GUIDELINES Uphill task for EC to enforce COVID-19 guidelines despite requisite powers, feel former CECs New Delhi: The Election Commission has the requisite powers to take strict measures like banning rallies and countermanding polls for violation of COVID-19 guidelines during campaigning, but it will be an uphill task to ensure compliance, according to former chief election commissioners.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES 53,370 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 78,14,682 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

DEL12 MHA-REDDY-ITBP ITBP broke myth that some countries have strong armies: MoS Reddy aims at China Greater Noida (UP): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in developments that took place in the last few months, has broken the myth of some countries that they have a powerful army, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday, in an indirect reference to the ongoing standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

DEL18 BJP-CONG-LD PB-RAPE BJP questions Cong's silence at girl's 'rape', killing in Punjab, targets Tejashwi too New Delhi: The BJP hit out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday for their 'selective outrage' in cases of atrocities against women as it questioned their 'silence' over the alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl in Punjab.

MDS7 TN-FIREWORKS-BLAST-TOLL Toll in TN firecracker unit blast rises to seven Madurai (TN): The toll in the blast at a fireworks factory mounted to seven on Saturday with two more women workers succumbing to injuries and the manager of the manufacturing facility has been arrested, police said. DEL7 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 346.

LEGAL LGB1 MP-HC-LAWMAKERS HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs Jabalpur (MP): The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks.

BUSINESS DEL22 BIZ-LD-ITR DEADLINE Govt extends due date for FY20 ITR filing by individuals till Dec 31 New Delhi: In a relief to taxpayers, the government on Saturday further extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY 2019-20 by a month till December 31.

DCM4 BIZ-SBERBANK-AI Russia's Sberbank to host 2020 AI contest in Dec; expects large-scale Indian participation New Delhi: Russia's largest lender Sberbank will hold its next Artificial Intelligence Journey, an annual global conference of AI and data science, in December and expects large-scale Indian participation including for an online AI contest for students and others.

FOREIGN FGN13 US-LD BIDEN Joe Biden promises free COVID-19 vaccine for everyone in US if elected as president Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that if elected as president in the November 3 election, he will ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all Americans, laying out his pandemic response plan just days before the US presidential polls.

FGN14 US-INDIA-CHINA US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: Official Washington: The US is closely monitoring the border row between India and China and does not want the situation to escalate, a senior Trump administration official has said.

