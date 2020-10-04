Highlights at 5.10 pm

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in India breach 65-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL31 LJP-BIHAR LJP won't contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar, say party sources; wants alliance with BJP only New Delhi: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership of the ruling alliance in the state, LJP sources said.

DEL27 PB-LD RAHUL At Punjab rally, Rahul slams Centre over farm laws Moga (Punjab): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Sunday over the three new agriculture laws, asking why were the farmers agitating if these were meant for them.

DEL23 NAQVI-CONGRESS Cong helping brokers and middlemen: Naqvi Bareli/Rampur (UP): Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at the Congress over its opposition to farm laws, alleging that the “Congress syndicate” is conspiring to help 'feudalism of brokers and middlemen'.

DEL18 UP-HATHRAS-PRIYANKA Hathras case: Priyanka demands removal of DM, probe into his role Lucknow: A day after meeting the family of a Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded removal of the district magistrate and an investigation into his role in the entire matter.

DES16 UP-HATHRAS-CASTE MEET Hathras case: Caste-based meet held at former BJP MLA's home Hathras: Around 700-800 people on Sunday held a caste-based meeting at the residence of former BJP MLA Rajvir Singh Pehalvan here on the issue the death of a Dalit woman after she was sexually assaulted.

DES14 UP-HATHRAS-SAMAJWADI PARTY SP says party delegation stopped from visiting Hathras Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday said its delegation was stopped from visiting Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped.

CAL8 BH-POLL-VIP Mukesh Sahni-led VIP to contest all 243 seats in Bihar Patna: A day after exiting from opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Sunday announced that his party will contest all 243 assembly seats in the state.

MDS6 TN-HINDI-RAIL DMK MP, PMK criticise rail users getting ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi Chennai: A DMK MP and NDA constituent PMK on Sunday criticised rail users in Tamil Nadu allegedly receiving train ticket confirmation SMS in Hindi, with the Parliamentarian lashing out at 'Hindi imposition'.

MDS5 KL-NAVY LD CRASH 2 Navy personnel killed as glider crashes in Kochi Kochi: A Navy glider on a routine training sortie crashed here on Sunday, killing two crew members, a Defence spokesperson said.

CAL11 WB-RHEA-ADHIR Rhea Chakraborty should be released without further harassment, says Adhir Kolkata: A day after a panel of doctors at AIIMS in Delhi ruled out murder as the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Choudhury, on Sunday demanded that the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty be released forthwith without further harassment.

CAL10 WB-METRO- GOYAL Goyal inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata's East West Metro corridor Kolkata: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata's East West Metro corridor, and flagged off the first train from there to Salt Lake Sector-V.

DEL10 PASWAN-LD SURGERY Union minister Paswan undergoes heart surgery New Delhi: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-CIRCUS ANIMALS Great Golden Circus only recognised circus in India: CZA to HC New Delhi: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has told the Delhi High Court that the Great Golden Circus in Gujarat is the only circus in the entire country which is recognised under the Wildlife Protection Act.

FOREIGN US-TRUMP-CAMPAIGN Trump campaign launches 'Operation MAGA' to keep momentum at 'full speed' Washington: With Donald Trump in the hospital, his campaign has launched 'Operation MAGA', which it describes as 'a full marshalling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters' to rally behind the president until he can return to the trail. By Lalit K Jha PTI HMB