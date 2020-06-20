Highlights at 2300 hrs

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2300 hrs: TOP STORIES DEL106 LDALL SINOINDIA Chinese 'untenable' claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley not acceptable: India New Delhi: India on Saturday categorically rejected China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley, asserting that attempts by the neighbouring country to 'advance exaggerated and untenable' claims are 'not acceptable', even as militaries of the two countries remained locked in a bitter standoff in several areas of eastern Ladakh.

DEL102 SINOINDIA-LDALL BHADAURIA Ready to deal with any situation along LAC in Ladakh: IAF Chief Bhadauria Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force is well aware of China's air activities including about its airfields, operational bases and deployment in Tibet, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the two countries in eastern Ladakh triggered fears of a fresh confrontation.

LGD9 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Arrange for videoconferencing to record statements of 9 Babri accused: CBI court tells NIC Lucknow: A Special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Saturday directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make arrangements for videoconferencing to record statements of nine accused, including former deputy prime minister L K Advani.

NATION DEL89 JK-BSF-2NDLD DRONE Pak drone loaded with automatic rifle, grenades shot down by BSF along IB in Jammu Jammu: A Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and seven grenades, was shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

DEL94 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY India's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases New Delhi: India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 3,95,048, with over two lakh instances of the viral infection reported in June, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL59 PM-2NDLD EMPLOYMENT-SCHEME PM launches employment scheme for migrant workers affected by coronavirus lockdown New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an employment scheme with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

DEL98 VIRUS-LD DELHI No mandatory institutional quarantine in Delhi after AAP govt's stiff opposition to LG's order New Delhi: A day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed five-day mandatory institutional-quarantine for every coronavirus patient, the decision was revoked on Saturday following stiff opposition by the AAP government.

DEL97 DL-ECLIPSE-ANNULAR Parts of north India to witness full annular solar eclipse on Sunday New Delhi: An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, will be visible in parts of the country on Sunday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

DEL92 RJ-LD NADDA-RAHUL Nadda hits out at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Ladakh standoff; accuses him of demoralising forces Jaipur: BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sino-India face-off in Ladakh, alleging he was lowering the morale of defence forces through his tweets.

BOM11 MH-RANA-DESHMUKH Will discuss Tahawwur Rana's extradition with Centre: Deshmukh Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will discuss with the Centre the extradition process of Tahawwur Rana, recently rearrested in the US for his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

DEL85 AVI-LD VANDE BHARAT Limits on airfares may be extended beyond Aug 24 depending on situation: Aviation Secretary New Delhi: The government-imposed upper and lower limits on airfares may be extended beyond August 24 depending upon how the situation turns out, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD5 VIRUS-DL-HC-HEARING Delhi HC allows public viewing of video conference hearings New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday allowed public viewing of hearings conducted through video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN38 CHINA-INDIA-SOCIALMEDIA Chinese social media sites delete PM's speech, MEA spokesman's remarks on border crisis Beijing: Indian embassy officials here have said the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers on June 18 as well as the comments by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been deleted from two Chinese social media accounts, including Weibo.

