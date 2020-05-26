HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION: DEL84 LDALL VIRUS India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.45 lakh; Odisha, Assam and Bihar see rapid increase New Delhi: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.45 lakh on Tuesday with states like Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha reporting significant rise in their numbers amid large-scale return of migrant workers from other states.

DEL94 SINO-INDIA-LADAKH PM India's top military brass meets PM Modi amid escalating border tension with China New Delhi: In the midst of escalating border tension between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs with a focus on bolstering India's military preparedness to deal with external security challenges, government sources said.

DEL75 DEF-LADAKH-INDIA-INFRA India to go ahead with infra development in key areas along LAC notwithstanding stiff resistance by China New Delhi: India will not stop infrastructure development projects in strategic areas along the nearly 3,500-km Sino-India border, notwithstanding China's well-coordinated efforts to stall them by attempting to vitiate the situation in areas like eastern Ladakh, government sources said on Tuesday.

DEL91 RAHUL-CHINA Govt should be more transparent on what is happening at border with China: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government to come clear on what is happening at the border with China in Ladakh and be more transparent.

DEL76 RAHUL-2NDLD LOCKDOWN Lockdown has failed, Centre must spell out reopening strategy: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the four phases of the nationwide lockdown have 'failed' and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected as he urged the Centre to spell out its strategy for 'opening up' the country.

DEL88 LD HEAT Heat wave in several parts of north, west India; very heavy rainfall forecast for Assam, Meghalaya New Delhi: Several parts of north and west India reeled under scorching heat wave with the temperature touching 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Tuesday, even as the meteorological department predicted very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya till May 28.

NEW DELHI DEL86 AVI-2NDLD DOMESTIC-FLIGHTS Day 2 of domestic operations: 325 departures till 5 pm, cancellations continue New Delhi: Airports across the country handled 325 departures and 283 arrivals with 41,673 passengers till 5 pm on Tuesday even as flight cancellations continued with passengers facing difficulties.

CAL13 WB-CYCLONE-LD ADHIR Adhir writes to PM, seeks more Army men for cyclone Amphan-hit Bengal Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking deployment of more Army personnel to restore normalcy in cyclone Amphan-hit Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

BOM23 MH-2ND LD PRESIDENTS RULE-PARTIES Maha: MVA allies slam Prez rule demand, BJP says not in favour Mumbai: A day after a BJP MP demanded President's rule in Maharashtra, leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday accused the opposition party of trying to destablise the state government amid coronavirus crisis.

Legal: LGD17 VIRUS-SC-LD FULL WAGES Treat with urgency pleas against payment of full wages during lockdown: SC to Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to 'treat with urgency' the issues raised in the petitions challenging the home ministry's March 29 notification asking private establishments to pay full wages to workers during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying lot of people are affected by it.

LGD16 VIRUS-SC-LD MIGRANTS SC asks Centre, states to provide free food, shelter to migrant labourers New Delhi: Taking cognizance of the 'unfortunate and miserable' plight of the migrant labourers stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Supreme Court Tuesday said they need 'succour and help by the concerned governments' with regard to free food and shelter.

LGD12 DL-COURT-TABLIGHI Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi police files before court chargesheet against 82 foreigners New Delhi: The Delhi Police filed before a court here on Tuesday charge sheets against 82 foreign nationals from 20 countries attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in national capital by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

