HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: Nation DEL52 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR Peace and tranquillity along LAC 'deeply disturbed', impacting India-China ties, says Jaishankar New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) is 'deeply disturbed' and this is obviously impacting the overall relationship between India and China.

DEL38 VIRUS-PM-REVIEW PM cautions against complacency in COVID-19 fight; directs full preparedness for vaccine distribution New Delhi: Calling for full preparedness to ensure speedy access to COVID-19 vaccines for every citizen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested developing a vaccine delivery system on the lines of conduct of polls and disaster management while involving all levels of government and citizen groups.

DEL50 UP-2NDLD FIRING Ballia firing: Charges under NSA, Gangster Act will be slapped on accused, say police Ballia (UP): Those accused in the killing of a 46-year-old man at a meeting attended by senior administration and police officials here will be charged under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act, police said on Saturday, as the hunt continued for the local BJP leader who allegedly shot the man dead.

DEL51 RAHUL-NAVRATRA Respecting women as important as revering a goddess: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was as important to respect women in today's world as it was to worship a goddess.

DEL49 UP-BJP LEADER-LD SHOT BJP leader shot dead in UP’s Firozabad ahead of assembly by-poll, 3 detained Firozabad (UP): A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly by-poll in the area, following which three people were detained, police said on Saturday.

DEL45 UKD-NADDA Oppn parties have become subservient to families: Nadda Dehradun: BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of becoming subservient to families, and said his own party was the only one for which the organisation came first.

DEL48 BJP-POLLUTION Local factors main reason for Delhi's air pollution woes, what has AAP govt done: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday said local factors are the main reason behind air pollution in Delhi and accused the city government of trying to shift the blame to the Centre with its suggestion that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is the leading factor. BOM11 MH-GYMS REOPEN Maha govt allows gyms, fitness centres to reopen from Oct 25 Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said gymnasiums and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra, which falls on October 25.

Sports SPD14 SPO-CRI-GANGULY-DOMESTC Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly New Delhi: The much awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.By Kushan Sarkar Legal LGD5 DL-COURT-RIOTS-TAHIR-LD ED Delhi riots: ED files charge sheet against former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

LGD6 SCBA-REDDY-LETTER SCBA condemns AP CM's allegation against sitting judge of apex court New Delhi: A Supreme Court lawyers' body has condemned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's action of writing a letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde in which allegations have been levelled against a sitting judge of the top court.

Foreign FGN15 BANGLA-INDIA-FLIGHTS Bangladesh to resume flights to India from Oct 28 under 'air bubble' arrangement Dhaka: Bangladesh is all set to resume flights to India from October 28 under 'air bubble' arrangement, after nearly eight months the communications were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports on Saturday. FGN7 PAK-SHARIF Pak military, ISI installed 'puppet govt' of Imran Khan: Sharif Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has accused the military and the intelligence agency of being behind his ouster as premier and installing their 'puppet government' by bringing Imran Khan into power. By M Zulqernain PTI DPB