Highlights at 2100 hrs

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: Top stories DEL69 LD MALABAR India invites Australia to be part of Malabar exercise along with the US and Japan New Delhi: In a significant move that comes amid a Sino-India border row, India on Monday announced Australia's participation in the upcoming Malabar exercise along with the US and Japan, effectively making it the first military-level engagement between the four member nations grouping --the Quad.

FGN1 US-BIDEN-TRUMP JR Biden could be soft on China; not good for India: Donald Trump Jr New York: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he could be soft on China, US President Donald Trump's son said at an event to celebrate the 'success' of his book that talks about graft allegations against the Bidens. By Lalit K Jha Nation DEL70 PM-SUMMIT Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science, innovation: PM New Delhi: Calling for well-planned investments in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future of the world will be shaped by societies that invest in these areas but collaboration and public participation will be among the key metrics.

DEL32 DEF-SINOINDIA-ARMY Chinese soldier apprehended by Army in Demchok in Ladakh; to be returned New Delhi: A Corporal of Chinese People's Liberation Army was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said.

DEL72 MHA-AS-MZ-BORDER Assam-Mizoram border clashes: Union Home Secy talks to top state officials; Sonowal briefs PM New Delhi: With tension running high along the Assam-Mizoram border following clashes, the Centre on Monday asked both the state governments to resolve their border dispute amicably and restore peace, officials said.

DEL62 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD AIR POLLUTION Kejriwal seeks monthly meetings with CMs of Haryana, UP, Punjab to curb air pollution in Delhi New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday to hold monthly meetings with the CMs of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP to curb air pollution, saying there is a lack of political will at the level of the states to address the problem of stubble burning.

CAL10 WB-NADDA-CAA CAA to be implemented soon : Nadda Siliguri (WB): BJP national president J P Nadda Monday said the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been delayed due to the pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon.

DEL74 JK-2ND LD ED-ABDULLAH ED grills Farooq Abdullah for six hours in JKCA graft case, People’s Alliance says it’s vendetta Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for over six hours in connection with a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, prompting accusations of 'political vendetta' by the newly-formed People’s Alliance comprising several mainstream parties.

DEL57 RAJNATH-BIHAR-RALLIES Rajnath to address over 18 rallies in Bihar New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office said Monday.

MDS18 KL-LD RAHUL Rahul Gandhi assures all assistance to Malappuram to fight COVID-19 Malappuram: Amid surging coronavirus cases in the district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said all necessary assistance will be provided to the Malappuramdistrict administration to fight COVID-19.

BOM16 MP-NATH-2ND LD CHOUHAN MP BJP slams Nath over comment on minister, CM writes to Sonia Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other party leaders sat on a two-hour silent fast on Monday to protest against former CM Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against state minister Imarti Devi.

CAL13 BH-POLL-SHATRUGHAN Luv contesting as 'Bihar putra'; I’m not saying goodbye to politics: Shatrughan Sinha Patna: With his son Luv Sinha taking the electoral plunge from Bankipur assembly seat in Patna, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha Monday said it’s an encouraging trend that youths are entering politics, but made it clear that he himself is not retiring.

Legal LGD10 SCBA-REDDY-RECUSAL Prez recused from EC meet on resolution condemning AP CM's letter to CJI: SCBA Secy New Delhi: SCBA President Dushyant Dave had recused from the process of passing the resolution condemning Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde in which allegations were levelled against a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, an official of the bar body said on Monday.

Foreign FGN24 CHINA-2NDLD ECONOMY China's economy recovers from coronavirus slump: Posts 4.9 per cent growth in Q3 Beijing: China's economy, which suffered 6.8 per cent slump in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic - the worst in 44 years, bounced back posting 4.9 per cent growth between July and September buoyed by the government's sweeping efforts to stimulate demand and consumption. By K J M Varma PTI DPB