Highlights at 2 pm

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike of over 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, record 2,767 fatalities New Delhi: India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day taking it total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL26 VIRUS-LD OXYGEN PLANTS PM CARES PMO says 551 oxygen generation plants to set up in govt hospitals through PM Cares Fund New Delhi: As many as 551 dedicated pressure swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants will be set up inside public health facilities across the country to boost availability of the life-saving gas amid its shortage in several states battling the COVID-19 surge.

DEL15 PM-VIRUS Second wave of COVID has shaken country; we will soon come out of crisis: PM Modi New Delhi: Noting that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing people's patience and their limit to bear pain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this 'toofan' (storm) has shaken the country after it was full of spirit and self-confidence after successfully tackling the first wave.

DEL16 CONG-RAHUL-JAN KI BAAT System failed, so it's important to do Jan ki baat: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the 'system has failed' and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens suffering due to sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country.

DEL27 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week as COVID-19 cases surge New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.

CAL2 WB-VIRUS-TMC CANDIDATE COVID-positive TMC candidate dies at Kolkata hospital Kolkata: TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, an official of the state health department said.

DEL28 DL-OXYGEN-LD LNJP Delhi's LNJP hospital receives oxygen refill, Pentamed seeks urgent supply New Delhi: Amid an acute oxygen crisis in the national capital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here received a supply of the life-saving gas in a cryogenic tanker around 10 am on Sunday, officials said.

DEL3 DL-OXYGEN-LD GANGA RAM Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 5 MT oxygen, highest in 3 days New Delhi: After an all-night scramble for an oxygen refill, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received five metric tonnes of the life-saving gas in the early hours of Sunday, according to officials.

DEL29 DL-OXYGEN-HOSPITAL-SCENE Tears, prayers, police, JCB: How Saroj Hospital saved over 100 lives New Delhi: On a gloomy Saturday afternoon, the staff at the Saroj Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi broke down and started praying anxiously as lives of more 100 patients hung by a thread amid rapidly depleting oxygen supply.

BOM6 MP-VIRUS-ISOLATION COACHES COVID-19: Isolation train coaches become operational in Bhopal Bhopal: Twenty isolation coaches having over 300 beds for COVID-19 patients became operational at the Bhopal railway station on Sunday, in a bid to reduce the burden on hospitals which are seeing a scramble for beds due to a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

DES7 RJ-HEALTH MINISTER Received 28,350 Remdesivir injections from makers against 1.75 lakh ordered: Rajasthan govt Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday said the state had placed an order for purchase of 1.75 lakh Remdesivir injections from various drug manufacturers in April, but it has so far received only 28,350 of them.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-LD JUDGE SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar passes away New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.

FOREIGN FGN5 VIRUS-PAK-INDIA Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19 Islamabad: Pakistan has offered to provide relief support, including ventilators, to India to help the country fight the deadly wave of COVID-19 and said the two countries can explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic. PTI HMB